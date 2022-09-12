MADISON, Wis. — The reaction to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan has moved beyond early elation in some quarters to skepticism from workers who didn’t go to college, economists worried about inflation, tax law experts and even some union leaders and advocates for higher education.

It has also elevated discussion of Wisconsin solutions that may lead to a more targeted, long-term approach that can reduce the cost of college for those who need it most while involving businesses earlier in recruiting talent.

