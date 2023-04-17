Imagine investing $80 over a decade and getting a $180 return. Pretty good deal, right? Now multiply those figures by a billion dollars and you get an idea of how much American citizens will benefit from additional federal funds being allocated to the Internal Revenue Service.

The agency responsible for collecting federal taxes earlier this month revealed how it plans to spend new money from the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping bill that Democrats pushed through in 2022. Republicans who opposed the bill have saved some of their harshest criticism for the part that restores IRS funding, which the GOP has worked hard to strip over the years.

Tags

Load comments