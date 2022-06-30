It was a troubling graph that ran on a recent front page of this paper.
State health department data was clear that some of our worst fears might be coming true. There is a growing segment of our populace that is opting out of the normal regimen of childhood immunizations.
The numbers are sliding and are dropping more readily for the state as a whole. But the biggest outlier is Watertown, according to our chart of the area. While most of the rest of our area is still at a troubling range of two-thirds to three- quarters vaccinated, Watertown, if the numbers keep trending as they have, will be below 50% immunized by the close of the year. That is an alarming number that borders on being a crisis.
Thankfully, levels in Dodge and Jefferson counties as a whole, have stayed relatively flat, but the curve has been downward overall since 2013.
What is not entirely clear is why these number are down.
Is it vaccine hesitancy? As we found out with COVID-19, this is undoubtedly a factor. The COVID vaccines were new and, although thoroughly tested, were still experimental — a departure from the normal routine because of the sudden and deadly onslaught of this coronavirus and the need to take prompt and effective action. By and large, these vaccines have been proven safe and effective.
But why would there be hesitancy to take other childhood immunization shots that have been thoroughly tested and retested by the best scientific experts our society has to offer? Vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, chicken pox, Hib and PCV have saved untold number of lives and protected children from potentially life-long complications.
Yes, of course, there are exceptions. There is not a drug that exists that does not have some side effects or complications. But medical authorities universally recommend getting these vaccines, because not only is their efficacy high and risks minute, but there is a broader risks to the individuals and to society as a whole if one person comes down with one of these diseases and exposes many people who are vulnerable who never got the easy protection that they needed. We have easy, safe tools not being used.
There are some parents who are rolling the dice, not just with their own children’s health and lives, but putting others in jeopardy in the process.
Sadly, there are some celebrities and people in the media, who prey upon these hesitancy fears and recklessly encourage people to not get the shots. That compounds the problem further.
Undoubtedly, there are other factors behind the erosion — or outright drop in Watertown’s case — for vaccines. Lack of education might be one, but access and even affordability might be another.
It is possible that parents who are living hand to mouth and struggling to get by, just don’t have the time or ability to get good medical care, and their already disadvantaged kids are being put even more in the dangerous disease crosshairs as a result.
There are certain things we used to take for granted in our world. Getting vaccinated was not just a matter of good public health, it was almost like a civic duty, like learning to say the Pledge of Allegiance and driving on the right side of a two-lane highway. You did not question it; it was understood.
But it is clear, America, and especially Watertown, that we cannot take this civic responsibility for granted. During the pandemic, we learned a lot of lessons about how not to guide the populace through a public health crisis. And one of the first things we learned is this myth: If we tell them, they will do.
All the best science and the best intentions in the world are not enough when fear and paranoia are having their way. Public health officials are going to have to be creative and put more resources behind ways to educate the public and help them understand that we are not a nation of isolated individuals who can all do whatever we want, but many times, just like in war, we have to come together and work as a group, as a team.
We need more than catchy posters. We are going to need a robust and multifaceted public awareness campaign that uses many of the tools that experts in mass media, social media and advertising have so mastered — but this time not to sell a product, but to awaken a nation.
Fighting COVID-19 or any disease requires all the tools humanity can muster to win the war against these viruses and save lives. If we aren’t smarter and willing to work for the greater good, these tiny microscopic bugs are going to breed and multiple at our expense because we let our weaknesses get the better of us.
