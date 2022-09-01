Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski just a few days earlier was telling the Watertown Rotary Club how much he appreciated working in a community where law enforcement was appreciated and respected.
In the depths of the pandemic, it had, sadly, become fashionable in some place to portray law enforcement as the villain in some sectors. Regrettable incidents of a few bad cops were used by those with ulterior motives to paint a broad-brush incrimination of law enforcement everywhere.
The reality, as most of us know, is that society would disintegrate in a hurry were it not for law enforcement to keep the peace and make sure law abiding citizens remained that way.
And nowhere was that more true than the standoff that took place last Saturday and Sunday in Watertown. According to the criminal complaint filed in Jefferson County court this week, the gunman, holed up in the house was angry, had numerous weapons, was making threats and there were signs of drinking everywhere.
The situation had the potential to end violently. Neighbors were essentially told to shelter in place and get in the basement, if possible, in case gunfire erupted. It was a possibly frightening scenario.
But after 14 hours, the situation ended peaceably. Following long negotiations and deploying several tactics to move the talks along, officers seized the opportunity to storm the home and the perpetrator surrendered without incident.
Watertown is a department that prides itself on its training to de-escalate tense situations. Officers are trained in these techniques in an effort to reduce the chance of violence and overcome turbulence and emotion. That training, preparation and measured approached paid big dividends.
The entire situation is so sad. We cannot begin to know how hard it is for this family. The trauma of all of this is the hardest on them. And even the accused, a former bank executive, whose life has careened out of control, now awaits his fate in the justice system. The community can offer prayers and hope for a chance to move forward in healing and penitence, and reconciliation.
How fortunate we all are to have a police department that found a way to keep everyone involved safe and secure, and to have back up from other law enforcement, including the Dodge and Jefferson County sheriff's departments and critical incident teams, largely because this standoff stretched out so long.
And it was not the first time this happened. Only a few weeks early, the Watertown Police Department was a presence when members of the LGBTQ+ community wanted to hold a rally at Riverside Park. The controversial gathering that some found to be offensive, quickly became a rallying point for hate groups from far outside the Watertown area, who were hoping to incite more destructive activity in our community.
Legions of law enforcement, some very visible and some more discretely standing at the ready in case the situation mushroomed out of control, made it clear that this was going to be a peaceable gathering. Opinions might differ on viewpoints or morals, but violence and anarchy would not find a place in our community.
Two situations in the course of a month that could have been catastrophic, and both ended without injuries or other serious harm to the community. But thanks to preparation and professionalism, everything worked out just like it should have.
Law enforcement is also challenged, like all organization right now, in finding people. Watertown is down five officers, and it is not easy finding new recruits. All of them have to attend the academy and then need months of training after that to be ready to wear the badge and uniform that sets them apart. It's one more stressor for the police department in the midst of these challenges.
And despite all of that, they performed superbly.
We are fortunate to have a department that we can hold in such high esteem. No department does everything right, but Watertown is blessed to have one that keeps the community largely safe and secure, and, for that, we want to again say thank you to the men and women in blue for what they do.
