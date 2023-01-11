As the Wisconsin Legislature reconvenes following the November midterms, we’re hopeful some of the promises made during election season will evolve into bipartisan solutions for municipalities and school districts across the state, including here in Dodge and Jefferson counties.
We recognize the divided state political climate that continues into this new term and the inherent difficulty in enacting legislation that best serves all people of Wisconsin, not just narrow interests.
Pressing issues require attention, and we’re looking to the legislative and executive branches of state government to come together to address them.
In midterm campaigns, candidates floated a variety of scenarios for fixing the state shared revenue formula for municipalities. How a solution is ultimately structured is less important in our view than the outcome: Communities must no longer see referenda as their best option to fund their emergency service departments. Neither should communities see raising utility and other fees as their best option for generating revenue without exceeding state levy caps.
A bipartisan solution is also overdue on how to fund Wisconsin public schools without school districts having to perennially pass operating referenda.
We hope in this new session, as legislators weigh how to best apply a projected state budget surplus of more than $6 billion, that more support for public schools gets top consideration.
We see validity in returning some of that budget surplus to taxpayers, but would like to see some of it invested in public schools, as well as in economic development initiatives like affordable housing in northern Jefferson and southern Dodge counties.
We hope a portion of the surplus is applied to critical infrastructure projects like rural broadband, local roads, publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations and expanded rail service.
With the Rock, Crawfish and Oconomowoc rivers running through our coverage area and Rock Lake, Lake Koshkonong and other lakes nearby, we also hope to see in this coming legislative session budgetary support for new and current initiatives that protect and improve Wisconsin waterways.
Ultimately, we look to state legislators and Gov. Evers to find a middle ground between simply giving surplus billions back to taxpayers and using them well, to benefit all people of Wisconsin.
Finding common ground and bipartisan solutions is how we’ll best move Wisconsin forward.
