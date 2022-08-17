Watertown, this is a big deal.
The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation’s announcement — which had been rumored for months — finally became public this week — a colossal $16 million reinvestment in the community centered around buying the former Bethesda property.
To be clear, a lot of things still have to happen for this plan to come together, but the keystone is in place to kick it off — the purchase of the 55,000-square-foot building and the 90 acres around it.
Under the savvy and astute leadership of Tina Crave, the Foundation’s bold move is an attempt to meet a lot of community needs at once, although it will take years for all the pieces to fall into place. It’s a visionary way to tackle things like the acute shortage of childcare, the scarcity of affordable housing and the YMCA’s need to come into the modern era.
As momentous as the Town Square and the new library have been for the city, this project has potential to be transformative, to help Watertown reinvent itself and put the city ahead of surrounding communities that are struggling with similar challenges, but have not conceived of a concrete plan to resolve them head on.
The Foundation, with backing from the city, and using some Dodge County ARPA funds, will create what they are calling The Collective.
Let’s step back a minute and look at the big picture. Watertown has had a history of being an innovative place to be. It’s this ingenuity that drove it to be such a commercial and industrial hub a century or more ago. But what drives a lot of this are the people — hard working and abundant people from in and around the city to staff businesses and factories. They are the real engine that turns ideas into products, and leads to economic growth.
But what happens when people cannot afford to live here? What happens when families, which now almost universally require two incomes to live, cannot afford child care, and, as a result, many of them drop out of the workforce, because raising kids at home is cheaper than paying for childcare, which was already both expensive and hard to find, and that situation only got worse as a result of the pandemic.
Business are struggling to find workers, the people who can drive commerce and lift the entire community. As a result, Watertown stagnates. Without people, good people, businesses are gasping to survive. They will not make Watertown home or stay in Watertown if they know that people cannot afford to live here on decent wages.
So this project, if everything falls into place, could be key to a renaissance for the city. It tells workers and employers that we stand ready to make it happen, to do what needs to be done to make Watertown work for them.
And, as an added bonus, creating a new YMCA opens the door to many recreational and cultural and other benefits. Just like at how the new YMCA in Pabst Farms has elevated the Oconomowoc area. It’s a selling point for civic leaders to show off another amenity, another place that sets Watertown apart, above the rest.
The city has a history of repurposing old places and the result is something old that gets reinvented and something new that is even greater. The old hospital on Main Street was remade into senior living after the new hospital was built. Maranatha University was born after a previous religious institution closed its doors in that spot. Even the current YMCA is in the spot that was once the high school when that gorgeous new campus was built on the north side. And this Collective takes a closed office building and campus and turns it into a new vision.
The redevelopment is vital to reimagining Watertown. Times are changing and the community and the world have new needs. It’s the ability to adapt and solve problems that define the character of a community and whether it will thrive. To not change and not grow is a moribund recipe.
And that’s what makes this plunge so important and so exciting for the city. It’s a way to turn the corner and embrace tomorrow, and to set us above the rest of the pack. It says Watertown works together and solves problems, and this is what makes us great and why you should move here, live here and do business here. It makes it a good place to raise a family.
Hats off to Tina Crave and all the other key figures who put this together. Let’s hope the next steps in this process are as fruitful as this important and giant stride promise to be.
