Anyone who has ever been to a school board meeting knows that if there is one thing those public officials do a lot it is approving policies and procedures. Almost everything a school district does is prescribed in a binder (or a place on a network hard drive) that, even if it gathers dust on a shelf, is a codification of what the rules are.
When you have hundreds of teachers and thousands of students and that mix changes with ever year, it is understandable that somewhere the rules have to be printed so everyone knows what the expectations are.
So you can imagine what this past nearly a dozen months have done to school districts. You can rifle though most of those binders and find almost nothing about pandemics. And most of the pages that were written could probably be torn up as a result of the COVID-19, virtual and hybrid education, social distancing, and on and on.
Someday, historians will look at how we all groped our way through this crisis without a road map, and make some assessments. We suspect that education, in particular, will be the most studied aspects of what happened.
One thing that will become clear is that virtual learning, particular for young children, was oversold. Technology professionals have long touted the benefits of this approach and how it could save time and money. Certainly, it has its place, but this pandemic has pretty much let the air out of the virtual learning bubble for most situations. It is not ready for prime time.
There are a lot of challenges that go with it. For starters, it’s hard for some kids to learn while staring at a screen. Some might have learning disabilities. Others might have distractions. And then there are homes without enough bandwidth or the IT knowhow or resources for the software to work. In some homes, older siblings are the babysitters while the parents are working. In other homes, there are latchkey kids. Some classes, where hands-on learning is almost required (shop, music, home economics to name a few), there is no way the learning can be matched by what could be achieved in the classroom. And, of course, there will be kids who will game the system because they are adolescents who try to push to see how far they can bend the rules.
How can teachers be expected to offer individual attention or make sure kids are attending or staying focused in this digital world of Zoom meetings and the like?
It’s a tall order. There is no doubt that students grades are going to suffer. Educators are going to take a few years going forward to figure how they can catch kids up. It might be impossible.
And Watertown is no exception. News last week that the freshmen class was having an inordinate amount of failing grades was alarming. But it was not unusual.
We credit the Watertown Unified School District staff with being so forthright about the situation. This kind of thing is happening everywhere, but it is not being reported. This switch to virtual learning is hard enough for everyone, but especially hard for incoming ninth graders. Everything about that year in schooling is difficult, but throw in the pandemic and it’s a recipe for concern.
Principal William Loss deserves credit, too, for rolling up his sleeves and directing staff to explore and implement multiple approaches to reconnect with these kids and get them back on the right path. Summer school and extra study groups are among the options.
Every home, every business, every person has had his or her share of COVID-19 related challenges we have had to overcome. Watertown schools, however, have to manage them on a very public stage.
We’re not saying everything the district has done has been right — there is plenty of room for debate on this topic — but we applaud school officials for trying to pull out the stops to recalibrate and do their best to rescue kids on the brink.
Teachers, who have their own personal safety to worry about, are the unsung heroes of the front lines. Not all of them are going to win awards for excellence under fire, but all of them do deserve credit for fighting like heck during this horrendous year to do their best to educate our children in some of the worst circumstances anyone can remember.
