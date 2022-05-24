Watertown Rotary held an event at Turner Hall Saturday and almost everyone walked away a winner.
The idea was the brainchild of Bill Oswald, who was looking for a new idea for how to create a Rotary fundraiser that would be good for the club and the community.
Like a lot of clubs, Rotary had been stung by a couple of years of the pandemic, which made benefit events challenging at best. Club reserves were dwindling and a lot of people and organizations depend on the club to help out with scholarships for students and other contributions.
Oswald hit upon the idea of Charlie Berens, whose Wisconsin-style humor was drawing an audience nationwide. Berens, who packs far larger venues nationwide, agreed to perform at Turner Hall in Watertown to help Rotary and the community. By all accounts, this is the type of person Charlie really is.
The club, under the leadership of President Misti Hawn embraced the idea. A lot of planning took place, sponsors were gathered to underwrite the program, volunteers stepped up, and Turner Hall, which has faced some rough times of its own due to COVID-19, provided the venue, bartender and other considerations.
It was a smash success. Not only did 556 people come to the show, which sold out in a matter of minutes, and have a good time, but it put our fair city on the entertainment map again.
So Turner Hall benefited by having one of its largest crowds ever. The community gained by getting to see a great entertainer close to home. Berens benefitted by picking up a lot of new fans and performing a benefit gig that helped both him and the community. And the students at Watertown High School benefitted by having the Rotary scholarship fund replenished for at least the next two years.
Part of the credo of Rotary is the Four-Way Test: Of the things, we think, say and do: 1. Is it the truth? 2. Is it fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships? 4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Yes, Watertown Rotary, you met the standard and then some, and the community is grateful for it. Thanks to you and so many other service and community organizations like yours that make Watertown so great!
