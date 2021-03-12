It was nothing short of a miracle. Three people and a dog fall into the Rock River in Jefferson last week and, within 12 minutes, everyone was out safely.
And the whole thing happened in not much more time than it will take for you to read this editorial. Amazing!
Our journalist Craig Spychalla’s breathtaking story, recounted the event as the minutes unfolded under the bridge in Jefferson. It was a day when everything had to happen right — and somehow it did.
Let’s tick off the list of small miracles that occurred that day:
- Miracle 1 — Location: A 12-year-old girl was on the ice, chasing her dog who had gotten away when both fell into the frigid waters flowing underneath. This could have happened anywhere, but it was near enough to be seen by others at Heron’s Landing in Jefferson over the dinner hour.
- Miracle 2 — Timing: The initial call came in as someone being “on” the ice. But Sue Reinon, Jefferson’s EMS director, saw from the restaurant that someone had fallen through, and she immediately called and alerted Fire Chief Ron Wegner and his crew. That call, confirmed later by another dispatch, saved precious seconds.
- Miracle 3 — Samaritans: Two people, who have yet to be identified by authorities, raced out with a canoe to help the girl and her dog. The people at the scene played a big role in this rescue and in following instructions from trained personnel.
- Miracle 4 — Training: One of the reasons things went so well for the ice rescue was because the department had just been doing training for ice rescues, and, as Wegner explained, that was invaluable. As a result there was no opportunity for panic, only carrying out instinctively what the training protocol that they had learned.
- Miracle No. 5 — Fortuitousness: Wegner said that in recent training, it became obvious that the crew needed more throw bags, which are imperatives to help easily keep victims buoyant and retrieve struggling people from the water. The new orders for the bags had just come in, and were ready for the taking right when they were needed most.
- Miracle No. 6 — Heroism: Let’s be honest, a lot of things had to go right for this training to work, but none of this would have been possible if people had not had the courage to do the right thing, like jump into the canoe to help a girl in need, or risking their life to save the would-be rescuers after they plunged into the drink.
There are probably a dozen more ways to count the miracles that had to happen for this all to go as it did. But just think of it: One dog and three people plunged into bone-chilling waters where drowning, fatigue or hypothermia or more could have killed any of them.
And all of them walked away with not only their lives, but a great story to tell. In the case of the EMS, they walked away with confidence and pride of a job well done.
Many are volunteers, and it sure makes all of us full of gratitude. Thank you!
There might be something to be said for divine providence in all this as well. But one thing is for sure, it sure is a great day to be alive in the City of Jefferson.
In 1980, the underdog American hockey team performed what has been dubbed “The Miracle on Ice” in the Olympic games to beat the heavily favored Soviets. Nothing against that great performance, but for 2021, we will take our miracle on ice every time.
