It was a year ago Dec. 14 that the first COVID-19 vaccines started rolling out in Wisconsin. Like the bugle call from the cavalry, it was the sound that help was on the way.
But getting from concept to accomplishment takes a lot of work. Ideas are important, but the logistics of making it happen cannot be understated.
In an effort that would make the military proud, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other public health entities and their partners engaged in a massive effort to immunize the state. It’s truly a miracle of cooperation and dedication that allowed so much to get done in so little time.
As of now, more than two-thirds of Wisconsin adults are now fully vaccinated. Nearly 90,000 children ages 5 through 11 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — in just six weeks since the vaccines became available to children of that age. If you look at age 65 and older, the most vulnerable population, that level of vaccinations skyrockets to 82%
Wisconsin has been a pacesetter during this time, when 6.8 million primary series doses were administered to 3.5 million people. It is the largest vaccination effort in state history. Over the past years, nearly 3,000 providers registered as vaccinators and more than 2,500 providers are actively administering vaccines. They have administered 8 million vaccinations, including 1.2 million additional and booster doses.
Outside of complete isolation — which few people would support — the vaccines are the best weapon the public has against the virus, which has killed 9,381 in Wisconsin alone. Although breakthrough cases do occur, and all of us know of some cases like that, the odds of survival are sharply higher for those who are vaccinated; likewise, the vaccine seems to yield markedly milder COVID-19 symptoms, too, by providing the body’s natural defense symptoms a head start in warding off the coronavirus.
These numbers are staggering. As ugly as this pandemic has been, there can be no doubt that the vaccine and the massive effort to mobilize this vaccination campaign have saved untold number of lives. And it cannot be understated just how important the power of the vaccines have been in restoring hope to the populace, and making sure our economy keeps humming along in spite of the countless obstacles this pandemic has thrown in its way. In almost every sense, this has been a positive.
Decades from now, when all the data is analyzed and historians try to make sense of this all, there will no doubt be much discussion about myths and clamoring, but the truly amazing accomplishment out of all this is how so many people and organizations galvanized to take on the biggest public health crisis in our lifetimes.
Scientists who did the research and the testing, drug companies that did manufacturing, government that provided the funding, local health professionals who did or lead the administering — and on and on — it is truly a colossal undertaking.
And while the virus continues to rage from Delta and now omicron variants fighting their last hurrah, there is a palpable feeling that this might, at last, be the corner we are turning. The virus has surprised us before, but there is a strong sense that we are taming this microscopic beast, with luck, once and for all.
Look around the room and think of all the people around that alive today thanks to the vaccines and the monumental effort to disburse them. We might all be getting boosters for years to come, but it beats the life out of long-term illness and death, which had been some of the leading options in the pre-vaccine world.
It’s hard to feel like celebrating with all that we have been through, but take a look at what we have done in the past year; we should all be impressed with how far we have come.
