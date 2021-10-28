There is an old saying that necessity is the mother of invention. That is true for the pandemic, too.
At some levels of local government, and certainly not all, during the pandemic, meetings of town boards, county boards, school boards, village boards and common councils, and even some committees switched to online broadcasts of meetings. It was done out of expediency and an abundance of caution.
Local officials had to figure out how to meet to handle pressing business at a time when health experts everywhere were urging people to stay home, socially distance and wear a mask. That meant a lot of meetings were handled by Zoom, YouTube and other software, which helped bridge the gap. Officials could meet safely and still conduct business without fear of putting their own health in danger.
But there was another benefit to this process. It meant that local government became more accessible, or at least potentially more accessible, than it had ever been.
Certainly there are places like City of Watertown where local government meeting coverage has been standard fare for decades, but the technology has move beyond that — way beyond that now. This pandemic prompted many local government agencies, to say nothing of churches and private business, to explore other means.
That means that meetings, once the purview of a select few who had the time or interest to head down to city hall or other government venue, could be accessible at any time. Viewers were no longer bound by the scheduled meeting time or to checking the schedule for when the meeting might be rebroadcast on the government access channel to cable television.
Through software like YouTube, they can watch that meeting at any time or at anyplace, on a computer, on their phone or on their smart television. There, people can scan for parts that interest them, pause it, rewind it, return to it at their leisure and take control of when they can see it and when, and the cost to local government is nominal.
Even a simple one-camera recording, while not the most elegant solution, would do the job. All you need is a decent internet connection and the rest is relatively simple to do for a bare-bones set up.
Now we are not expecting a stampede of interest in this way of viewing meetings. Even the most raucous local government meetings would elicit a yawn from many people.
But there is important business happening at these meetings. And this is an easy way to discover it and digest it. And when your neighbor complains about what the school board is up to or that new ordinance exempting cats from licensing, and you want to know more, you can more easily find it out for yourself.
Increasingly, the younger generation is not only used to but expects to live in an online world. If they can’t track down and search for things online, those activities become virtually invisible to Generation Z (and increasingly with older generations).
Think of readers who are shut-ins, snowbirds or just away on a business trip or vacation. They could easily circle back and reconnect with their local government.
While there seems to be a nearly insatiable appetite for federal government news, there is evidence that local government interest is not keeping up. How do we rekindle that interest? Well one way is to make it more accessible.
As this pandemic recedes, hopefully once and for all, we welcome the return to normal, in-person meetings. That cannot happen soon enough, but when it does we hope the virtual option does not become passe or looked down upon as “so pandemic.”
There are a lot of communities that never embraced online meetings even during the height of the pandemic, but many did. We hope those who did will welcome a hybrid world where meetings are not just once-and-done events, but recorded so that electors can see and hear for themselves what government is up to — and for a price that so negligible it is hard to resist.
It’s possible this is one of the good things that the pandemic brought to us — an accelerated plunge into online accessibility of local government. It will be up to us to be smart enough to embrace it and make it more universal and helpful for citizens in Watertown and beyond.
