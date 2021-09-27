Welcome to the Watertown showcase edition.
Three times a year the Watertown Daily Times produces a newspaper that reaches a wider audience to showcase what we have to offer. And one of those days is today.
In this issue, expanded to 20 pages, you will see news and features from Watertown and around the area, with plenty of sports, too.
The issue is brimming with photos from Watertown’s homecoming, built on a Pixar movie theme, from the pep rally at the high school to the parade down Main Street.
Our lifestyle reporter, Diane Graff, penned two engaging feature stories. One explores how a Watertown native’s efforts to support his brother’s colon cancer fight is turning into a larger community fundraiser.
Her other feature takes us behind the scenes to peek at Watertown’s Civil Air Patrol, an important but seldom discussed organization. It’s surprisingly vital and is a great place for young people to learn more about service.
Reporter Ed Zagorski is delving into Dodge County’s struggle to find workers. Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is now offering sizeable bonuses as an incentive to attract workers.
Closer to home, Zagorski offers an update on the progress of the Watertown Public Library expansion and renovation, which is only a few months away from completion.
Reporter Steve Sharp gets some interesting responses from Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall in our 10 Questions series.
There is also other news from the area, including stories on Lake Mills and court news from Dodge County.
And with October only a few days away, a lot of people like to make plans leading into Halloween. Reporters Graff and Pam Chickering Wilson have put together a comprehensive roundup of trick-or-treating and other fall activities.
And don’t forget all the coverage from homecoming football to the Badgers and Brewers that are packed into this week’s sports sections. Sports editor Kevin Wilson and sports reporter Nate Gilbert have an array of stories starting right here and stretching outside the state.
For more than 125 years, the Watertown Daily Times has been reporting on what is happening in and around the city. From the 19th century to the 21st and right through the pandemic, our staff has been on the job. A lot has changed in that time span, but the commitment to our community has never wavered.
Journalism is vital to our community, and is essential pillar of democracy. We’re happy to be here to share news about your neighbors, ask government leaders tough question and to spotlight things in the community that we think need a closer look.
But none of this is possible without advertisers and readers. Together they keep our lights on and help pay for journalists and the support team that delivers local coverage in a big way. Everything our team does, they do for you.
And, unlike life more than a century ago, they offer that news around the clock and deliver it to your phone, your laptop or your tablet or your mailbox — wherever you are!
So if you like your local paper and want to see it succeed, for the betterment of the community, please start or renew your subscription. Doing so ensures that we will continue to provide the Watertown Daily Times today, tomorrow and for a long time ahead. It’s as easy as picking up the phone and calling 1-920-390-6040 or looking online 24 hours a day at www.wdtimes.com.
Enjoy your showcase edition.
