Dear readers, if you have not had the chance to visit the new Watertown Public Library, please do yourself a favor and do so.
What you will find will amaze you. The team of people who put that library together, starting with library Director Peg Checkai, and that fans out to include more people than we have room to thank, deserves a lot of credit for so artfully blending the old and the new, and for making this place a showplace for the community.
Space and light — these are the two things you will notice when you visit the library, especially if you were a regular at the library from the before times.
Whereas the old library was cozy, the new library still feels comfortable, but not claustrophobic. There is space for future expansion and space for future innovation. More importantly there is space for interaction and collaboration — one of the hallmarks of the new library. The main community events room is stunning, but there are rooms for children’ story time, crafters, teen gamers, a computer lab and so much more.
There are so many more windows in this building and the windows that were there were enlarged and modernized to let the outside world in. And there are so many interesting light fixtures, many of them round like cheese wheels, and some of them are smart enough to automatically adjust intensity for outside ambient light or change colors just for visual interest.
And the view of what is soon to be the new Town Square is breathtaking. The new park is going to be great, and there is plenty of opportunity for synergy between the pedestrian-friendly street and the park itself once it is all done. (P.S. Watertown, one thing you will quickly see from this view is that it’s uncomfortably obvious that we have some work to do to cleanup the appearance of old buildings and some unsightly debris that are visible from the lookout. Let’s look at this as an opportunity for inspiration).
Much of the woodwork in the 1906 Carnegie building was refinished. And the handsome and rustic brickwork in some of the walls has been revealed to add some new texture to the walls in that section. The old fireplaces have also been saved, and a new modern, working fireplace has been added.
There is a lot of technology built into the building, including places to plug in devices and charge up phones. Even the book return is automated, automatically sorting books (which now almost all have a scanning device built into their covers) on the fly — an operation visible by a convenient window that can fascinate young and old alike.
The new main entrance is to the south, off the parking lot, which makes it more convenient for people who mostly arrive by car these days.
Probably the most impressive addition is the TalkReadPlay section in the children’s library, which, unfortunately is the one section that has been most bogged down by supply-chain delays. New custom wallpaper and a small bridge are still not in. And the hot-air balloon showpiece at the main entrance to this wing is also waiting to arrive. As are the front desks for check out. Even with those key pieces missing, this is an inviting space that parents and children alike will love visiting.
The grand opening might be at least a couple months away, but admission, as always, is free to this new facility, which was the product of an amazing public-private partnership. So go ahead and take it all in. You played a role in getting it built. So wallow in some Watertown glory and spend a little time meeting with friends, getting connected or even reading some of the 80,000 books housed in this facility that was part of a $10 million undertaking.
This is one time we won’t just say read all about it — immerse yourself in it instead.
It’s a gem not just of light and space but an inviting testament to all the good things Watertown has to offer.
