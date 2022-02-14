We’ve had a lot of coverage in recents weeks of key public officials who have quit their jobs. In the City of Watertown, Dodge County, City of Juneau and Jefferson County, there seems to be an alarming rise in resignations, retirements or job switching.
There are a lot of reasons why people leave a job, or are forced out of their jobs, and this time is no exception. But the startling pace of those departures is not just happening in the local and county government. It is widespread in both the private and public sectors.
By one estimate, 4.5 million American have quit their jobs during the Great Resignation.
Think of the pandemic as an earthquake, which on the coasts is often followed by by a tsunami, a tidal wave that has consequences equal to or greater than, in many cases, the quake itself. Even before that surprise tsunami, was an expected silver tsunami, a wave of retirements as baby boomers, one of our nation’s largest generations, headed into their sunset years. And Generation Z, which is entering the workforce now, is tiny by comparison, and can’t fill the resulting void.
Although the demographic changes have been foretold for some time, no one saw the changes brought on by COVID-19. Were they the result of people rethinking their lives during the pandemic? Were they brought on by more people faced with child-care issues that force people to stay home during the shutdown? Were they caused by the job market suddenly being tilted toward the employees as the pandemic restrictions lifted? There are dozens of other possibilities. The speculation is rampant, but there are not a lot of definitive answers, given the data that we have.
What is clear is that this is not going away. The impact is likely to be prolonged as long as the economy keeps humming along. The hard part will be resisting the urge to blame people for the changes, and revamping policies that are focused on retaining staff, not turning it over.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.