Watertown is a fortunate community.
Let’s start with the latest news. And it’s pretty impressive.
An as-yet-anonymous donor has pledged $250,000 toward the naming rights for Watertown’s Town Square project, it was announced this week. The gift brings this project, a lynchpin of downtown redevelopment, to 35% of its goal.
This is nothing short of breathtaking, to have a donor step up at this level for a city of our size to make everyone feel overwhelmed with civic pride. It shows how much people care about Watertown. This should lift everyone’s spirits.
The Town Square follows on the heels of the library expansion and remodeling project, which was also impressive because they both have relied so heavily on the good will of the community, from large donors like this one to individuals and families who are reaching deep into their pockets to give back to the community that has given them so much.
Watertown is so fortunate to have a core of people who deeply care about the city and making it better. We could name names, but would quickly find out how many deserving people we left off. Let’s put it this way: It takes a lot of people to make a city great, and Watertown is fortunate to have so many.
The Town Square is such an important part of the redevelopment of downtown. Let’s be honest. It’s not going to be the panacea that returns the central business district back to the days of the 1960s. That shopping era will never be like it was.
But it can be improved and downtown can be reinvented in a way that the 1960s could not replicate. A downtown that is more approachable, with more trees and shrubs, benches and people-friendly places can dovetail with cafes, wine bars and brew pubs that make being downtown an exciting place to live, and bring your friends and family to relax and enjoy.
This type of project takes momentum, and like a train starting on the tracks, it takes a lot of power just to move the first inch, but once you get beyond that, it can be amazing how fast things pick up steam.
The new facades on businesses downtown are part of that first inch. The Town Square, Sharp Corner and the library are part of that next inch. The new housing project announced just south of the Town Square follows that. And following that comes the reimagining of Main Street in conjunction with the bridge reconstruction right behind it, as more cars in the train begin to roll.
Watertown sits in such a unique venue. It has a historic downtown that many communities long for. It has dominant river that offers so many exciting opportunities for views, recreation and enjoyment. And it sits between the two biggest cities in the state, in a location that would make so many other cities green with envy.
To top it off, Watertown has a history of being a community that really offers an alluring lifestyle: Affordable housing, a safe city, small-town values and little treasures like the aquatic center, the Octagon House and Tivoli Park to name but a few.
It’s easy to look at downtown and see the weaknesses, but what Watertown has are leaders who see its potential and don’t underestimate the value of that asset. This grand donation this week, and all the excitement around other changes coming along, too, offer everyone a peak at how this Watertown bud is not far from opening into a fully fledged blossom.
So do your part. Your donations are welcome and encouraged. Make a statement about how Watertown has been good to you by giving back to help build the Town Square or in donating your time, talent or treasure in some other way. You are what makes Watertown great and it’s not too late to show it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.