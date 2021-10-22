The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce has turned 100.
To be honest, it’s actually older than that, but, like all things interrupted by COVID-19, it was celebrated a little later than usual.
But what a celebration it was. Bonnie Hertel and her team at the chamber office, to say nothing of the chamber board itself, put on triumphant gala dinner Thursday night at the Watertown Country Club.
In keeping with the anniversary of its starting year, everything worked under a 1920s theme, including women in flapper dresses, men in brimmed hats and dinner jackets and even a Model T car.
It was a fun event and a good night to celebrate everything Watertown, and that is the point.
When you work for the chamber, you never stop being asked the question by members or prospective members: What’s in it for me?
Everyone wants to look at chamber dues like they’re admission to a theme park, but if you have that small minded thinking, it means you probably will never understand what the value of the chamber is.
Thankfully, more than 100 years ago, business and community leaders in Watertown were taking the long view. Nobody alive can say whether they envisioned the chamber or anything lasting more than 100 years, but clearly they were building Watertown for the future. They understood that when you work together for positive goals and the betterment of the community, good things happen.
A rising tide raises all ships, as they say. But just as important are the values of teamwork, which always yields a manifold increase when everyone is rowing in the same direction.
Not only are the planned events often fun, but they make for a better quality of life. It shows to newcomers that this town is a place where people like it so much they rally for the common good. And that feeling is contagious.
In addition to planning events the whole community can enjoy, the chamber also puts on educational programs, assists with tourism and advocates for the greater civic and business community.
In Watertown, its efforts work hand in glove with the Main Street Program, Watertown Tourism, the City of Watertown and so many other organizations. And, of course, don’t forget the chamber offers fellowship, which was clearly obvious Thursday.
One of the events on the program was saluting long-time businesses, and its was surprising at how few have been around longer than the chamber itself. Only a handful survive (and we are happy the Daily Times was one of them).
But good things survive for a reason. Because they work and they have value.
The chamber has been around for a century — from when cars, electrification, central heating and plumbing, radio, telephones and so many more things were coming into their own, and before television, the internet, refrigerators, air conditioning were invented or became commonplace.
It survives and thrives because it is so important and because community promotion is more vital than it ever has been.
Watertown needs the chamber and the chamber needs Watertown. It’s been a beautiful marriage that is proven by the test of time — all 100 years and counting.
And we are all better off for it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.