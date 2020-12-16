Once upon a time, Wisconsin had a sterling reputation for state government that was open.
It was baked into the state's DNA, seemingly since the days when miners dug holes in the ground like Badgers and the state nickname was born.
Reporters could routinely call state officials to get comments or more information to share with readers. Certainly there were exceptions, but that was just it. They were outside the norm. Wisconsin was all about having a government that was transparent in records, meetings and having state officials return phone calls.
But over the past few decades, this trait has eroded and eroded to the point where finding out more information is considered a privilege and not the right of citizens. It's become as if we are all on a need-to-know basis.
There is no clear watershed moment when this happened, some landmark event or otherwise that seems to distinguish this change or heart, but it's obvious it has degraded to the point where it's hard to deny it.
In Jefferson County, there have been a few high profile events where it has been hard for reporters who do this all day long to get any information.
The State Department of Justice has routinely taken over investigation of cases where an officer-involved shooting has occurred. It's a great idea to have a neutral agency investigate these cases, but what happens when things move to Madison is that accountability disappears, the information channels go silent and the public is left in the dark.
Do you remember the Fort Atkinson shooting this summer? Prosecutors charged Kevin Anderson, 62, with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm after deputies found the bodies of Anderson's sister, 57-year old Nedra Lemke, and her husband, 59-year old Jim Lemke June 16 at their Fort Atkinson home.
It's routine to limit information in active investigations, but this has been months of silence and calls to DOJ offices are met with full voicemail boxes.
In the recent chase of a shooting in December, the DOJ finally released more information a week later about what happened, but still did not say where the suspects (both dead and alive) are from, and little avenue is open to get additional information. There should be no reason why basic information like that is not immediately accessible.
In Watertown, during the Kwik Trip shooting earlier this year, it was 11 days before the DOJ would tell us the name of the person who ended up dying as a result of the shooting.
Getting routine reports from the Wisconsin State Patrol are almost impossible to obtain these days.
During the recent decision about whether to close the Palmyra School District, reporters could not get any comment from the lone state Department of Public Instruction official who voted in the minority. The lack of responsiveness has become the new norm.
When public officials live in walled gardens, when they think they are above open and honest government accountability, that is when we as citizens need to be frightened.
The reason Wisconsin has a reputation for such open government is because the light of open government is shining brightly in dark places. That has a tendency to keep things clean, responsive and, in the long run, fair.
There's a lot of dysfunction these days in state government, but when simple, foundational things break, we all need to start asking questions and not stop until we get answers.
