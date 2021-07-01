There will be something special about Independence Day this time around.
Certainly, we, as Americans, consider this the most sacred of secular holidays. It’s when this great nation was conceived, the time when bold and brave colonists put their lives and fortunes on the line to stand up for what would become the United States of America.
It was a dramatic story of people who bet it all on their beliefs and hopes for a better world.
It is a grand experiment that changed the course of governing forever, to base a republic on what was then a fledgling notion of democratic ideals, that the people not a monarch or a dictator, should decide what is in their own best interests, that the governed should govern themselves.
That is the foundational reason we all get together every year to post the flag at our homes, watch parades attend festivities in Riverside Park, admire the fireworks and thank God that we live in a place where we have a say in our nation’s future, from local government all the way up through Washington, D.C.
But this year, it will be different. This year, Independence Day will have an immediate and more visceral meaning. We’ve been through more than a year of hellacious experiences, deprived of our freedom by a virus that preyed on our yearning for social contact with each other.
This year Independence Day is almost as much about our independence as the founding of our country. This year, we can go outside, and shout for joy with a new-found vigor.
For the first time in almost everyone’s memory, we will celebrating July 4 like we never have before, because last year was canceled. Like a homecoming for a solider returning from way, this reunion will more magical.
You never miss something as much until you don’t have it. And this July 4 all of us in Watertown will be celebrating not just our great nation, but the restoration of festivities we are so grateful to have back.
It will be jubilee of rejoicing to get together with neighbors, friends and even complete strangers who are assembling in a way that was almost impossible a year ago.
Freedom has always been a hallmark of our Independence Day revelry, but this year it will mean something more.
We are celebrating the freedom that all of us have to get together and say thanks for the fact that somehow we are on our way out of one of the worst pandemics the world has ever seen.
The vaccine has carved out a path so that we can once again have the ability to hug, shake hands and meet and greet others without fear that we might be putting our own lives, or those of a loved one, in jeopardy.
Fewer and fewer of us are alive to recall the end of World War II, but think of this year, this July 4, like that, like the day when we officially declared that we had the virus on the run, that we, the people, were back in charge, and that we are vowing to never forget how precious life, as we know it, can be, and recognizing that that notion is worth celebrating.
Because we have seen how ugly things can be, we can not more fully appreciate the beauty that we took for granted, the magnificent normalcy of July 4 in small-town America.
