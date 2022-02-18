What refreshingly good news to hear from the Town of Emmet this week!
Reporter Steve Sharp’s story Thursday about the new owners of the former Windwood Country Club property was a welcome relief, after what looked like a no-win conundrum in 2019. The donnybrook was one of the most tempestuous in years for the town, as owners of the condominiums that surround the former course were outraged at plans to turn the 147-acre golf course into a facility for camping and recreation vehicles.
Suddenly the pastoral views that condo owners thought they were entitled to was on the verge of a radical change in direction, as the links owners, faced with a costly course to maintain and flagging revenues, decided to pull the plug on the golf course and sell the land.
The town was stuck in the middle of what looked like an untenable situation. We know we were a bit harsh with town officials for not doing more to help find a way out for property owners, who could not afford to keep a money-losing operation in business but had few options left as to what to do with their investment in the land with its restrictive zoning.
But today the town deserves kudos, and hats off especially go to the other key figures involved in finding a resolution, of turning a defunct golf course into 125 acres of tillable farmland. Given the options that were available, this was almost a best-case scenario.
Former condo association president Dick MacWilliams did a lot to pave the way for this solution, and that opened the door to possibilities. Aaron Zuehlke and Andrew Condon were the white knights who put more than a half million into the purchase to return it to farm fields. And don’t forget Mike Herro of Oconomowoc Realty, who brokered this nifty deal.
Golfing is a wonderful sport, but interest is declining. And even though it was the only public course in the immediate vicinity, its days were numbered.
As two-income families have grown, it has made it difficult for people to have the time to devote 4.5 hours to a round of golf on a routine basis. To make it harder, the competition here is fierce: Wisconsin ranks 10th in golf courses per capita in the nation, according to GolfInfoGuide.com, so there is a lot of supply and shrinking demand, a formula no business owner finds palatable, especially in a state where the courses are closed so many months of the year due to winter.
Golf courses are fighting demographic trends and a shakeout might happen if this sports industry cannot attract more to the sport in the future. But that was not going to be a struggle the owner of Windwood had the resources to endure. All of this made, a non-golfing solution the only way out.
The fortunate thing is that the clubhouse and restaurant, and 16 acres that surrounded this once-impressive facility, have been broken off separately for a possible future use. The restaurant and banquet hall itself were routinely moneymakers, subsidizing the struggling golf course for years, before the entire operation shut down in 2018.
The remnant property has been looked at by a variety of suitors, including those who were considering the site for apartments, an assisted living facility and more. We would love to see a first-rate caterer and restaurateur turn that place into a Watertown-area showpiece again. When that facility opened in 1994, it was a gem, and having it returned to the glory days, now that the yoke of the golf-course is gone and perhaps COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror, would be huge for the area.
We just cannot help but be impressed by the cooperation of the private and public sectors. It is so refreshing to see how some people who were willing to think out of the box, and work toward a compromise could come together to make this happen.
This is exactly what is missing in Washington, D.C., these days, — people working together, not to protect entrenched ideological poles, but to seek common ground and come up with solutions that work for everybody.
Bravo to all the parties involved for turning what looked like a no-win situation into a win-win situation. This is what makes the Watertown area great. Good people, working together to make things better. Let’s savor it and repeat it!
