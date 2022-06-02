It’s hard to understate the importance of the decision that rests on the collective shoulders of the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education right now.
It’s been several years since there has been a change at the superintendent’s position, and it is clear from the recent survey, that the community is itching for changes and the district itself is facing some significant financial strain to boot.
Although it is quite clear that Cassandra Schug and the board were not always on the best terms, Schug deserves credit for several things (and we are only going to name a few of them here).
1. For starters, anyone who can navigate a district through some of the roughest times imaginable, deserves hats off from us. There was no playbook for navigating the pandemic, and having to deal with not only health concerns, but an abundance of other challenges, from staffing, to resistance to antiviral measures, to adjusting to all the scheduling changes, to catching kids up on lost education time and on and on. It’s nothing short of a miracle that we made it out the other side. Kudos to Schug and the entire staff, student body, parents and all the rest.
2. For most of her tenure, Schug operated under the weight of a budget crunch. Even though she had an operating expenditures referendum to work with, there was a yawning deficit that awaited on the other side. Among her challenges was how to deal with possible closure of Lebanon school to trim costs. She was able, instead, to skillfully work out a play to reinvent that facility as a magnet school for environmental education. It’s a gambit to attract more kids and hopefully save that school for good. But the operating referendum is about to expire, and that is going to make the already big financials woes more acute.
3. Staff morale and competency got high marks in the survey, and we think Schug deserves a lot of the credit for this. We would describe Schug as a teachers’ superintendent. There was great mutual admiration, as a whole, between the staff and Schug. There are few things more important than having a good staff to start with, so the new chief can thank her to a great extent for that.
But the troubles abound, above and beyond the financial challenges.
Watertown, as a city, is not growing, enrollment in public schools is eroding and the number of socio-economically challenged students is rising. All of those are going to put more pressure on the budget and the staff.
The survey found a concern with skidding student performance and discipline issues. Although pockets of excellence exist, how does Watertown raise the bar for more students?
The good news is the district hired a sound consultant in Patricia Neudecker, former superintendent of Oconomowoc Area School District, who has a sterling reputation. We think she is going to have to use much of her experience and wisdom to help the school board determine the best candidate of the three on the short list.
And survey respondents also asked that the district work better with other community organizations. That seems wise, too, but again it is one more thing this new leader will have on his plate (presuming the current slate, which is made up of all men, remains as is).
We agree that Watertown has a lot of things going for it, but these challenges provide a large mountain to climb, and it is not really clear the board is really anywhere near being of one mind on which direction it wants to go. Carving out a consensus will be one of the first, and perhaps most important, bridges that needs to be crossed.
Finding someone with a new skill set, someone who can devise a comprehensive plan and then get officials, staff and ultimately parents and kids on board with it, will be no small task. But it is vital.
Watertown’s future depends on getting this right. Communities that are growing and excelling are communities where education is valued and championed, and then becoming a beacon for the area. Watertown can be that place, but it’s going to take all of us, starting with a new superintendent, and then fanning out to each and everyone of us, to be ready for change and do what it takes to reach that excellence and financial strength the community deserves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.