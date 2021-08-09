This is an interesting test for Watertown.
As American shopping patterns, which once focused exclusively on downtowns, have diversified, cities across the nation have had to re-examine their central business districts and ask: What will tomorrow look like?
Often, what carries the day is how to transform the downtown into a more livable location, where apartments and condominiums help boost traffic volumes and specialty shops, particularly cafes, coffeehouses and niche taverns have become the drawing cards for the next renaissance.
The idea is to make downtowns exciting again to bring more people in and add some vibrancy, with everything from live music to wine tasting venues to quaint bistros.
It all sounds great on paper, and many cities have had success with this model, but how do you balance the need to attract traffic downtown with the need for people living downtown to have peace and quiet? After all, nobody wants to live in a place where getting a good night’s sleep is a challenge.
So you need a little excitement to get things going downtown. Watertown is talking about allowing more restaurants and bars to spill into confined spaces outside their doors into that public place. But you have to have rules for all of this.
As the old saying goes, good fences make good neighbors. And the same can be said for ordinances. Good laws make for good neighbors, too.
And that brings us to The Market and the neighbors on Washington Street, at the Globe and other places nearby. If you are trying to turn the tide in downtown Watertown, to try some novel ideas, whether that is boxing, arcades or ax throwing, you need to experiment, to be bold. You have to get people’s attention.
But how do you do that when you could bother the neighbors?
The city, other than monitoring things through the building inspection department and police, has been minimally involved at this point. As neighbors and The Market’s owners have even had trouble figuring out how to get together and meet, the city has been looking for an opportunity to jump in.
It does not help matters that one of the owners of The Market, Jorge Monterrey, has already declared his candidacy for mayor in 2022, and, although Mayor Emily McFarland has not formally made an announcement, she has done little to raise doubts that she is not interested. So it puts her and city in a prickly situation of how to resolve this without it looking one-sided or political. It’s become a bit of a chess game in some respects.
But the discussion is critical. Watertown needs to broaden its horizons. It needs to make Main Street and its adjunct streets more vibrant. The Market, which borders Water Street is adjacent to the area that is the lynchpin of a plan to transform the heart of downtown. Turning the road connecting the neighboring Town Square and the remodeled library into a part-time pedestrian walkway that might be open to food trucks and others attractions is a bold move on the city’s part, too.
By any measure, these first steps are bumpy. But like in any venture, you live and learn. You make a plan and you adjust. It would be overstating it to say that this first test is critical, but don’t underestimate the value to getting this cooperation thing right.
The city and private industry and residential neighbors need a road map to help them navigate this, and now is as good a time as any to chart a path that might be replicated as plans to re-energize downtown unfold.
The good news is that this is one of the skills governments are known for, finding a compromise. We hope the City of Watertown is up to the challenge, as long as it is willing to recognize this as an opportunity to lay the groundwork for the future. You need look no further than Oconomowoc if you want to see what that vision might look like here. And it can be impressive.
