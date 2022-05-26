Imagine America if there were no veterans, there were no wars, and no one had given their lives for the sake of their nation.
Would we still be a British colony? Would we be a Confederacy and would slavery be pervasive? Would the Nazi flag be flying over our land?
As Americans, we shudder to think of anyone of those outcomes. Yet, if it were not for the brave men and women in the armed forces, that might be the reality today. If people were unwilling to stand up for their country, to give their last measure to fight for America and its ideals, our world would certainly be diminished.
In a democracy, we seem to take a perverse delight in underscoring our faults as a nation, in making sure that no flaw we have goes unnoticed, in painting the broad brush of condemnation because this perfect union that we have formed isn’t always so perfect. Of course, as with any institution created by human beings, it has plenty of imperfections. Yet, in spite of it all, and we would argue that actually because of it all, this is why this nation is the greatest nation on earth.
And that would not be possible without the many people who gave their lives for their country, fighting for flag and America and all that it stands for. Just like the valiant folks in Ukraine are doing now, our veterans know that principles matter and protecting your country matters, that sometimes taking the high road and standing up for what is right takes courage, bravery and selflessness.
Nobody understands this better than veterans themselves, the ones who were fortunate enough to survive. Many of them lost friends, comrades and acquaintances, and their hearts are heavy with the memories and the thoughts of lives truncated by death, taking so many hopes and dreams with them. As sad as it is to imagine what might have been had they survived, it is even more painful to come to grips with what might have happened had these service personnel not given their all. Where would we be? How many more lives might have been lost as a result?
In today’s paper, we recap again the many events taking place in Watertown and beyond that recognize those who gave their all. Please attend those services. There is nothing sadder than seeing that someone made that supreme sacrifice only to have it forgotten, lost to the ages.
And fly your flag. Let that be a beacon to everybody around that you support this bravery and are in solidarity with them, and those who grieve their loss of life. And while you are at it, say a little prayer for the veterans, especially ones you know, deceased or alive. All of this makes a difference.
When you see veterans, certainly thank them for their service. But on Memorial Day, also remember to console them and show your sympathy for any fellow military personnel who died in service to their country, perhaps someone they were once close to
We owe them all a debt of service and all that is asked of us is so paltry by comparison, to observe, to recognize and pay our respects. Please find it in your hearts to take any steps necessary to let it be known that we have not forgotten that sacrifice and that it means so much to all of us who are lucky enough to benefit from those heroic acts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.