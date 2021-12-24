As Christians should know, this is the time of year for hope.
It’s altogether appropriate that, when the days are the shortest they are all year and our outlook seems to be at a low ebb, that we have Christmastime and the nativity story, that, as the “O Holy Night” hymn states, we are filled with “the thrill of hope, a weary world rejoices, for yonder breaks a new and glorious morn.”
In the midst of the darkness, the depths of despair and bleakness, there arrives the most humble of gifts, a baby born in a manager, a feeding bin for animals. God himself has become man and is offering the world hope for a better eternity, a new way forward where might is not always right, where love prevails and where holiness is not about gold and glamor, but humbleness and the simplicity of a babe wrapped in swaddling clothes.
A simple star, a pinpoint of light piercing the darkness, points the way for the wise men to pay tribute, to show that through this incarnation there is a way forward.
In Watertown and across the world, we are wracked with worry. COVID-19 is attacking us in wave after wave. Hate seems stronger than ever. Problems that consume the world seem so vast and insurmountable. Everywhere we turn, we turn there seems to be a lack of fairness and justice.
Despair seems to own the day, to be ruling the world. And what do we have to combat it? A helpless little baby?
What we need is a warrior, a powerful king, to fix things, and slay our demons, to give the bad guys what they have coming to them. But instead, as Jesus reveals throughout his adult life, victory will come on his terms, not the wish of mortals.
He tells not to value the treasures that consume man’s desires.
He tells us violence is not the way forward. He tell us to amass our treasures in heaven and not the fleeting idols of this life, such as material wealth. And above all, to practice love and forgiveness at every turn.
It’s a confounding message that nobody expected. It runs counter to almost everything we did before as a civilization and, to great extent, since his arrival 2,000 years ago. We continue to think that somehow our mortal wishes are more important than his.
But instead, and God shows us time and time again in the Bible, that despite our repeated arrogance and misguidedness, and the flouting of his commandments, he always takes us back, and is always waiting there with open arms for us to repent. He only asks that we show love for him and our neighbors.
His world is bigger than our world, and his peace passes all understanding because it is so vast and incomprehensible that we humans can only imagine what it will be. But, like that star in the sky and that tiny baby in a stable in a dark and massive world, we get the smallest of glimpses, the glimmer of hope that we need.
God says, “It’s going to be OK. I’ve got this. Put your worries away. There will be peace on the earth and I am providing goodwill to man.”
As humans, our instinct is to say, “ yeah, but...,” but God has spoken and there really is no need for debate or second guessing.
All is calm and all is bright. And just as Jesus does, we can take a deep breath, rest our heads and sleep in heavenly peace.
