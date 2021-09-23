Good government oftentimes is predictable government. It’s steady, well managed and not capricious.
For the most part, that describes Jefferson County to a T. It’s so well run it becomes almost invisible at times. You take it for granted. It’s just woven into the fabric of daily life.
But there is no government — and really no human organization — where conflict is not evident. But it is how you deal with that conflict that is important. Are all sides heard and considered? Is compromise a viable option? Is it fair? Does it mesh with the greater plans for managing the entity?
If people know the ground rules, they can plan and they can foresee where things are going and adjust for the flow of the current.
But sometimes you have to take a stand that is outside the usual and that is just what happened with the county board earlier this month with the Town of Farmington home being called the castle.
The 11,000-square-foot jewel just south of Watertown is unique. Like a lot of homes of this size, it started out as the dream house of the builder, the oral surgeon Dale Roznik, who started building this grand home more than a decade ago, before fate cut his life short, and this mansion fell on hard times.
But now a new party has taken it over and wants to turn this into a destination venue. Paul Elliot and Dianne Owens have bought the home and are working, with limited means, to restore this small palace into a place where weddings or retreats might be held. Marked by towers and turrets, this home is unique and it could be a drawing card situated in the quiet countryside not far from Interstate 94 that bridges Milwaukee and Madison.
The home had slipped to about half of its initial value when the couple rescued it from foreclosure and started working on their dream. They perhaps don’t have the means that Roznik had, but their passion is not that much different than his was.
The real question is whether this use makes sense for the neighborhood.
And that is where things got dicey for Jefferson County officials.
The county planning and zoning committee denied the request to change the zoning to agriculture and rural business zoning, out of a variety of legitimate concerns. The biggest is whether this use, given this small lot size and its location in a tranquil rural setting, would be viable and would it be disruptive to neighbors?
You can see why that would be the fear. What was once a grand home that was the talk of the neighborhood was now raising concerns because it might potentially bring in traffic, parking and noise issues.
But we have to remember that maintaining a big house is costly and its value plummeted as repair lists grew and it slipped into foreclosure. There is a small limited market for a home of that size without amenities like a grand view, vast acreage or a lake or golf course nearby. So what do you do with it to make it viable?
For all the reasons we mentioned earlier, good government officials worry about “dangerous precedents” and “slippery slopes” because they know that steady, predictable government is good governing.
But this time around, the county board, in a rare move, overrode the planning and zoning committee, and voted 24-5 to have that panel reconsider. And we applaud them for that reversal, for making this the exception that proves the rule.
Safeguards and restrictions, perhaps in the form of a conditional use permit, can be built in that work for the homeowners and the neighbors to make sure they both can find common ground that works for both of them. Can you open the door to a hospitality venue that will not disrupt the neighborhood? We think there is a lot of room to make both sides happy.
It takes courage to rock the boat and see an opportunity, and that is just what the Jefferson County Board did in this case. We hope this decision to pull an about face on this matter opens the door to something that could really be an asset to the community and take someone’s grand old dream and restore it to its venerable state with a brand new purpose that more people can enjoy.
It’s a special place and let’s try to keep it that way.
