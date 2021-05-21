It’s been a year unlike any other, and that can be said for just about anyplace else in the world.
The pandemic and the economic slowdown that was bundled with it drove the upheaval for most people. This was certainly a year like no other any of us have ever endured. But there were other issues that were dominating the news, too.
The volatile election was one thing. And right along with that was the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and several months earlier, there was the rioting in Madison that left many windows smashed, at least one legislator injured, an attempt to burn down the state Capitol and several statutes ruined.
Is it possible that out of all this turmoil, the crucible of the pain we have all been enduring, that maybe there is a rekindled interest in civic engagement? Could it be that citizens are seeing what is happening and are now motivated to do something more than post on social media and shake their head in dismay?
We sometimes treat politics like a spectator sport that is handled by “other people,” but one of the pillars of democracies is that it is of the people, by the people and for the people. It is what we make it.
In Watertown, for instance, there is already one candidate who has thrown his hat into the ring. It’s a full year before the race will be put before the voters and Jorge Monterrey has already held a press conference at city hall. Even the incumbent, Mayor Emily McFarland, has not made a public pronouncement on her re-election plans at this time.
It would not be at all surprising to see if others who are talking about this step forward and join the race. It’s a long between between now and December, which is the first time candidates can legally circulate nomination papers.
Even more stunning is the turnout for the seat recently vacated by Watertown’s native son, John Jagler, who won the election to take the state Senate seat vacated by another local politician, Juneau’s Scott Fitzgerald, who succeed Jim Sensenbrenner in Congress.
That’s a lot of political horsepower for our little spot on the map. Clearly other people who have aspirations for higher office can see how this area has become a nursery, of sorts, for those who want to make a difference in Madison or Washington, D.C.
There are eight candidates — eight! — on the ballot for the Republican primary in the special election. And the winner of the primary will move on to face a Democrat and an independent candidate for the general election July 13.
At least in the past, that level of political fervor has not been the norm. There were many elections for local “races” that came and went this past year in which there were no races at all, because there were so few candidates. In a few races, write-in candidates had to come to the rescue just to fill the seats.
But now this race has erupted. It’s hard to know what the Founding Father envisioned when they were crafting the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and other key foundational documents for our nation, but you’d have to believe, given the unrest that precipitated the American Revolution, that the kind of political involvement we are seeing might have made most of them smile with contentment.
It’s the give and take, the lively discussion and the difference of opinions, openly and actively debated, that is the melting pot for a democracy, the soup that feeds this beautiful, fragile and unique form of government.
It’s hard to know if what we are witnessing is a blip or a sign that once again open, sincere, construction and productive political engagement is on the rise again. Social media and the land of trolls has dragged us into the depths of mob rule, bullying, name calling and anarchy.
The only way out is for all of us to retake ownership in a lawful and political way — the way it was intended — so that real people can have an influence in the destiny of our city, our state and all points in between.
