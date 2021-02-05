Residents of Wisconsin, gather your children around you and teach them a lesson about how good citizens behave. Point to state government and say: Not like that.
Wisconsin has become the laughing stock of the nation in its mask-on, mask-off, mask-on-again farce. Is this the best we can expect from our leaders? As voters, we should send them all to their rooms.
For starters, let’s underscores what every respected health professional has said. Even with vaccines ramping up, we are all safer for wearing masks. It’s not our own safety that is mostly protected, but our neighbors.
So when you tell someone, “I don’t believe in wearing masks,” you are telling your neighbor and everyone else around them, “I don’t care about you.” You are disrespecting them. The masks protect the wearer a little, but protect those around you much more. It’s the No. 1 way to protect each other from getting sick, sometimes very sick, and sometimes dying.
Are they inconvenient and uncomfortable? Yes. All the more reason we have to move past them some day. But for now, they save lives and keep the economy going. If we did not have masks, our already hamstrung economy would literally be facing complete shutdown in order to avoid a death toll that would be many fold higher than it is now.
So here is what is happening in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers issues a mask-wearing order, which is an important but largely symbolic gesture. It is not enforced and there is no penalty for not doing it. It’s Evers way of saying, this is what I think everyone should do.
But state law requires that laws be made by the legislature, unless there is a health emergency and then Evers has short-term authority, at least until the legislature can make a decision. And after some deliberation, the legislature did, and, amazingly, rejected the mask order.
That, sadly, surprised no one. Republicans believe that this is a violation of civil liberties and that the governor is overstepping his bounds. For the GOP, this appeals to part of its base.
So what does Evers do? He issues a new order, essentially daring the Republicans to shoot it down again, at which point we all know what Evers will do next. Rinse and repeat.
Sigh. Yes, ultimately the courts will have to sort this out, but this is not a constitutional crisis, this is a maturity crisis.
We should all be wearing masks. And if you are going to be a good citizen, which is an important part of being an American, you should wear yours. We’re not going to send the cops after you. We’re just going to ask that you do the right thing, for everyone’s better health (perhaps least of all your own) and for the betterment of the economy.
Who is the bad guy here? The Democratic governor? The Republican-controlled legislature? The loss of civil liberties? The overreaching government? The answer is there is only one bad guy here, COVID-19!
While our grownup leaders are fighting paper tigers and acting like quarreling kids on the playground, the virus, the real bad guy is laughing all the way to the next infection, and the one after that, and the one after that.
We’ve turned the corner on beating back this coronarvirus. We have a few more months to go until the big mask-burning bonfire. Meantime, we have to stay the course.
Until then, all we need is a vaccine for stupid. At least for that one, we know who should be first in line.
