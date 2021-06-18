What is a library?
If your answer is, “a repository for books,” give yourself an A for using that nice adjective, but an F for keeping up with the times. To be fair, it wasn’t that long ago, when that is all a library was.
But these, days, as our society is immersed in the information age and having all the information we could ever use in a box in our pocket, libraries have to be so much more to be relevant and valuable.
The Watertown Public Library is embracing this new outlook, putting the emphasis on the public part. There is not going to be a lot of new books in the newly remodeled library. Instead, they are making it a better place for the people that use it.
It starts with collaboration. As Silicon Valley companies stress, making it easier for people to work together is one of the key synergies that drives innovation and growth. Watertown’s library is designed to be a hub for meetings and gatherings, a place where the community can take ideas and make them thrive.
In the TalkReadPlay section, the space is designed with pint-sized people in mind. Hands-one toys and play areas allows for learning for those who prefer tactical information integration. And towering book stacks are being replaced with shelves where the books are within arm’s reach; the once inaccessible top shelves have become passé, or, at least a buffer for future growth.
Relaxing reading areas and better computer accessibility is another aspect of the library that patrons will appreciate. It’s a comfortable, inviting place to visit and linger, and escape the cares of the day or a place to rethink your business plan.
But it’s the new light the library brings that is probably the most stunning. This is no dark, dreary book cave. Cutting edge interior lighting and giant windows that connect the daylight and Main Street to the community inside is a hallmark of this new edifice. It truly is a bridge between the community and this repository of books. There, we said it again.
If you have not seen the new library yet, remember it’s only half done, but take the time to pay a visit. You built it, Watertown, and you should be proud of it. It’s a new library that will be gateway to the roaring ‘20s in the decade ahead and for decades thereafter.
