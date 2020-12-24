Well, Watertown readers, here we are at the door to Christmas Day and looking back at a year not one of us would have imagined unfolding as it did.
As of this writing, there were well over 150 people who have died from COVID-19 in our two counties and over 16,000 cases of the novel coronavirus. Statewide, there are 4,400 and counting who have died and it is not inconceivable that we could be near a half million cases when the calendar flips. In the Untied States, there are 18.6 million cases and more than 328,000 deaths. Worldwide, 1.7 million have died and more than 78 million have had the disease.
This is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths expected to top 3 million for the first time — due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic.
Final mortality data for this year will not be available for months. But preliminary numbers suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019.
U.S. deaths increase most years, so some annual rise in fatalities is expected. But the 2020 numbers amount to a jump of about 15%, and could go higher once all the deaths from this month are counted.
Associated Press says that would mark the largest single-year percentage leap since 1918, when tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers died in World War I and hundreds of thousands of Americans died in a flu pandemic. Deaths rose 46% that year, compared with 1917.
Added to the death toll is the loss of billions of dollars due to closed businesses, lost income, to businesses. Nonprofits, governments and civic events only make the damage more staggering. It is going to be awhile before any of this can recover all that has been lost during this time.
Without a doubt, the best thing we can say about 2020 is that it is almost behind us. The new year holds the promise of getting new vaccines and the hope that somehow we will be returning to normal. We all want to live long enough to tell our grandchildren about the year the earth shrunk.
We stand at the threshold of Christmas and look back at the year that was and are thankful that so many of us have made it here and can live to talk about it. And we mourn those who did not make it this far in this journey.
If there is one thing this pandemic should have taught us, it is that we should never take for granted anything we have: Our loved ones. Our livelihood. Seeing others in person. Seeing smiles. Freely eating and drinking in public. Mass gatherings. Freedom from fear.
But Christmas Day is always about hope. It’s about a baby in a humble manger who gave the world a second chance, and that no matter how dark the times are, there will forever be a light to shine the way to a better future.
Watertown, thanks for sticking together, and for getting us this far. We wish you all a merry Christmas, and, more than ever, the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous new year possible.
