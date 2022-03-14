It’s hard to imagine, given today’s environment, but Watertown has long been an important part of the state’s transportation network.
Watertown lent its name to Watertown Plank Road in 1846 and firmly established the city as a hub of transportation between here and Milwaukee. About a decade later, the railroad made its way through here. And a half century later, the Interurban added another connection to Milwaukee.
Other than Milwaukee itself, it’s hard to imagine a Wisconsin place that has been more plugged into the transportation scheme than our fair city.
That long-distance trolley was closed decades ago, but for awhile it was part of the long history that made sure Watertown was literally always on the map for passengers and other goods and services.
Today the railroad is still going strong and the plank road is a major paved highway. But the Interurban has had the most interesting transformation of them all, the renaissance into a bike trail.
In a world built for cars, it’s not always easy or safe to ride a bike, which is one reason this trail is such a blessing. Once completed, the Interurban Trail will provide not only safe travel largely away from motorcars, but quiet corridors in nature and on gently sloping grades that make it easy for those to pedal — or event walk — out on a leisurely day.
It’s a feather in the cap for Watertown and its connection through Ixonia into Oconomowoc that it will soon be part of a bike trail system that covers the whole state and will connect bicyclists directly to Lake Michigan if they so choose. And with Trek Bicycle just down the road in Waterloo, the possibilities for even more synergies get the imagination fired up.
Sure, this is not going to be the boom that the Plank Road, railroad or even the Interurban itself provided, but recreational bicycling is an alluring avocation and this trail is one more thing to boost the quality of life in the area.
Reporter Steve Sharp’s stories in the Daily Times last week brought news that Jefferson County, using a significant amount of grant funding and some creative resourcefulness in freeing up other funds, is soon going to make major strides in paving, adding a shoulder and making other improvements to complete Phase 1, 2 and 3 of the trail.
We Energies is providing the long-term license for this land and Jefferson County is the lead agency for the multimillion-dollar project.
Government seems to be taking its knocks these days, but this is a prime example of what good government can do when it is working right. It’s another sign of how healthy and well run Jefferson County is.
When this is done, this will be just one more reason to be proud of where you live — and a tribute to not only where we have been, but where we are going.
