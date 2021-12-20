Watertown, we can do better than this!
The health-care leaders in our area, in an unprecedented move, are calling on the community to shore up its vaccination rate, which is so low it is taxing the hospital and other health-care providers in the city.
Just 47% of Watertown is fully vaccinated, and that is looking shabby compared with our neighbors: Beaver Dam 55%, Oconomowoc 67%, Fort Atkinson 61% and Lake Mills 68%. We’re even trailing the state as a whole, which is at 57%.
Watertown should have the reputation as a leader and not a follower. And this is not just about keeping up with the Joneses. There are serious ramifications to this poor vaccination rate.
The scientific evidence is incontrovertible. Vaccines reduce the spread of the disease, lessen the chance for hospitalization and reduce the likelihood of death. They will not provide ironclad immunity, but they they will lessen your likelihood of getting the disease.
There are signs that omicron variant, which wracking other parts of the world, will cause cases and hospitalization to mushroom in America, already reeling from the Delta variant. That is going to further tax hospitals like Watertown Regional Medical Center, which are already struggling to keep up.
If we get vaccinated, we reduce the load on all hospitals, which are having a tough time handling not just routine medical care but even pressing emergency issues because they are overburdened by patients struggling with COVID-19. Staffs are being taxed and so are the facilities. This is not fair to anyone, but it could be endangering people’s health if there is no place, staff or time to adequately treat them.
Health-care workers are putting their own health at risk. Even if they are vaccinated, they run the risk of getting COVID-19 because they are treating so many people who are completely unvaccinated.
We can help this situation by doing the right thing and getting vaccinated. If you are reading this, it is incumbent upon you to find a friend, neighbor, church-goer, loved one, business associate or family member who has been resistant and kindly help them through this process.
Right now, fear, hubris and lack of good information is holding some people back. And, to be honest, some are plain stubborn. They need people who are close to them to break down some of the walls that are preventing them from taking care of their own health.
And the thing about it is, this really is not all about them. We really can’t have people selfishly asserting that they can do whatever they want, because it is their body and their health. It isn’t. This affects everybody. It’s this approach that allows the virus to spread, often surreptitiously.
We have public health departments for a reason, because it is in all of our best interest to work together. That’s what good communities do.
We would not allow speeding on streets past public schools because it is “my right to drive as fast as I want.” Of course not. We have speed limits by schools that are set very low to protect our children. Likewise, none of us would go into surgery with a doctor who insisted “it is my right not to wear a mask,” because we would not want them to infect us when our bodies are under the knife.
It’s not complicated math. Vaccines protect the recipient and everyone around them. And that is especially important for children.
There are not yet any approved vaccines for children under 5. They are not protected. We are endangering them and everyone around us, even those who are older. The longer we resist vaccines, the longer this pandemic is going to drag out.
So do it to help your neighbor, who might need cancer treatment, but has to delay care. Do it for a child who might have long-term health concerns because he or she was exposed without knowing it. Do it because you want to get our economy moving again. Do it because you can’t wait for this whole mask thing to go away as soon as possible.
Watertown health officials came together because it was the right thing to do. The community needs to take action. Watertown needs to step up and do the right thing. The only thing at risk is our pride. Get your shots; be protected; protect those you love and follow the Golden Rule.
Get those vaccines. They are safe, free and available.
