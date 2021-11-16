One million dollars!
Stop and think about that, Watertown.
That is the generosity of a family with a long history in Watertown, the Bentzins, and their seven-figure donation.
It is news in today’s paper that the heirs of Charles Bentzin and before that A. E. “Mike” Bentzin were donating that sum to build the Town Square along the Rock River on Main Street downtown.
The donation, which will secure the naming rights for the new park east of the library, is a crowning gift for the project that will long be an asset for the city as a whole.
The park has been envisioned as a place where the natural assets of the river and the commerce of the central business district can together create a gathering place, a nexus for the entire community.
The Bentzin family ran the Red Bell Market for decades in Watertown and a Blatz beer distributorship. They knew the people, they knew the place and were part of the fabric of what Watertown was and what it has become.
And that is just what the Bentzin family wants to continue to bring out, the history of the community that helped build their family’s wealth, reputation and friendships. It’s hard to imagine a more fitting way to give back to all those who they knew and supported them.
They have a history here, and what is Watertown if not a place of historic significance? In addition to that generous and sizeable gift, the family intends to make an additional donation for art that will salute some of the historic moments that contributed to the city’s long and rich heritage.
For Watertown leaders, including the city and the Redevelopment Authority, this is a moment to pop the champagne corks and celebrate the realization of a dream, a vision that incubated years ago.
But like all dreams, it means nothing without the hard work to see it through and get past the obstacles. There were certainly some naysayers in the community, but there always are. Leaders kept their eyes on the prize and dreamed what some saw as impossible, but is now about to reach fruition.
When the Town Square is completed next year, it will be catalyst for development of a large housing project to its south, and, coupled with grand reopening of the new public library to the west next year, provide the energy that can take downtown Watertown to better places.
Downtowns thrived in an era before cars, strip malls and big boxes swallowed up the landscapes. What the city, the RDA and the Main Street Program are trying to do is draw more people downtown, because it is that foot traffic, that steady flow of people, that revitalizes a downtown built for a nostalgic past age.
Watertown has so many desirable assets and all it needs is for a few key things to go its way before the commercial momentum begins to chug forward.
As with all things, this only works because the people of Watertown care so much about Watertown. Watertown only succeeds because the people in Watertown believe in it and want to make it a success.
That faith is shown in the generosity of the Bentzins’ gifts and it is also reflected in the wisdom and courage of leaders who could see something in the future that looked beyond the present.
Watertown needs more big ideas and more willingness to think long term and with a new hope for tomorrow.
Next it is up to all of us. Which one of us can make a contribution, big or small toward making Watertown better?
Start with the Bentzins’ gift as your inspiration, Watertown, and we can only imagine how great our future can be! That is indeed the essence of Watertown’s past and the lifeblood of its future.
