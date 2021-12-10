Public servants.
The term speaks for itself. They are people who are dedicated to serving the public, you and I — all of us. And we are losing a couple of titans in public service, particularly public health, starting next month.
Gail Scott in Jefferson County and Abby Sauer in Dodge County were the top of the pyramid when it comes to public health, and both of them announced publicly this month that they will be leaving public service in January.
Both have endured and done a valiant job of leading the charge in public health at a time when the world, our world, needed it most. You would need extra digits on your calculator to compute how much extra time and energy these two women have logged during the pandemic. It’s been a colossal undertaking, a once-in-a-lifetime (we hope) endeavor that nobody foresaw until 2019 drew to a close.
But it has been two years that rocked the world, and, although it looks like we are in the home stretch, it is not over yet. More than 5 million people in the world were killed, 800,000 in the nation, 9,000 in Wisconsin, 213 in Dodge County and 145 in Jefferson County. And the death toll does not begin to reflect the impact — more than 900,000 in Wisconsin alone — of the total cases.
This virus has reached into just about every aspect of all of our lives, but nowhere has that disruption been more fierce than in the public health arena. Think of all the time spent on contact tracing, public education, testing sites, vaccination sites, advising public officials, managing the data, and all the other things — not counting the routine aspects of the job that were necessary before COVID-19 hit. Drinking from the firehose does not begin to describe how much these people, led by Scott and Sauer, had to manage.
But undoubtedly the most wearying aspect of the entire pandemic, besides the emotional trauma of disease and death, and the strain it put on them and their staffs, was the political trauma.
Society, it seems, always has to find a scapegoat. And, for whatever reason, this pandemic put public health in the crosshairs. Somehow, the people who were there to protect all of us, became the whipping boys for people bent on demagoguery. Nothing, it seems, gets people more fired up than finding a villain, even if it is where none exists. And some of the people fanning the flames the hardest were actually wearing the mantle of public servants themselves. It is, sadly, a story as old as humanity.
Let’s set the record straight. The people asking — begging — people to wear masks, practice social distancing, honor quarantining and isolation, and promoting vaccination were only doing so for the health of all off us. The virus loves rogues who thumb their nose at science. It is only through science and society working together that we can win our lives back.
Scott and Sauer know this; that is why, like noble warriors, they fought for the cause they had dedicated most of their life to protecting — our health!
It’s sadly ironic that both women, worn down by the constant criticisms and bickering over health issues, have both said they have had enough. It maybe was not the only reason they are leaving, but it was a factor, probably more rather than less.
On behalf of all of us, we are sorry for what we put both of you through. And we thank you for all of your years of public service. Both of you exemplified by your lives and actions that public service is the noble calling that it is. Know, too, that as frustrating as it was for you to fight through the macabre carnival of craziness surrounding the coronavirus the rhetoric, that as bad as things were, they would have been exponentially worse if you had not been their showing your leadership and doing your job.
There are people alive today to tell others about the pandemic because they are survivors. We are all survivors, thanks to you, scientists and all of the other front-line workers who gave it their all so that the rest of us could live to see another day.
So let’s end this salute on that high note, and pin our hope upon hopes that we never forget the value and importance of public servants like Scott and Sauer.
