Reporter Steve Sharp’s story Wednesday contained a bit of an epiphany about this pandemic, and one that should be a eureka moment for all of us.
Sharp was quoting Jefferson County Epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani, who said that the most successful strategy or getting the vaccine hesitant people to get the shot is “positive messaging and compassionate peer pressure from friends and family.”
Hallelujah!
Health officials need to study and study hard this pandemic and ask themselves: How would we do this better in the future? And they need to start there. The next time we are in a public health crisis, how do we leverage that notion?
Yes, we need the science that supports the vaccines and their safety and efficacy. Yes, we need the leadership that endorses the vaccines. Yes, we need to refute misinformation and disinformation.
But, most of all, what vaccine hesitant people need is something as old as humanity, to get some advice and even prodding from the people who mean a lot to them, a family member, co-worker, pastor, neighbor, loved one or a golfing buddy or someone else who is close.
As vaccinating has disintegrated into a political football, the language has become preachy, defensive, angry, self-righteous — all the things that seldom do much to change people’s minds. In fact, they lead to just the opposite. It leads to further retrenchment of ideas.
We all know that smoking is bad for you, obesity is bad for you, that drugs are bad for you — the messages are being sounded loud and clear from doctors, the media, government and elsewhere — but in most of these cases it is the one-on-one message that makes the biggest difference.
In our modern-day world, most people don’t react well to orders, but what seems to work better is when people close to you nudge, cajole, suggest, encourage you to do the right thing, to do what is good for your health and that of the community.
Madison Avenue has always been well aware that this two-tier approach to communicating was the most successful. Ads get the message out, but it is people who are the real influencers. People don’t buy an SUV because the commercials make them look so attractive. They buy them because of the commercials and because their best friend has one and raves about it, and they feel compelled to do it, too.
This is precisely why the advertising world is turning to social media and its heavy reliance on embracing “influencers,” people who viewers respect and who “get them.”
Psychology is certainly a science, but public health scientists have not exactly embraced this field to stop asking: What is the right thing to do to improve public health during a pandemic? Instead they should be asking: How do we convince people to embrace behavior that actually leads to improved public health?
The gap between these questions is the primary reason why we as a state are not at 70% vaccination and possible experiencing herd immunity. It’s why Jefferson County has taken so long to get to 50% and why Dodge County is mired in the 40% range.
Changing people’s mind is one of the hardest things to do, but the most powerful weapon in making that difference is reaching the people who can make that deeper interpersonal connection that will massage opinion and help people open their mind to a better idea. If you can’t trust the people who are close to you, who can you trust?
Change is hard and scary, but health officials, as much as everyone else, might introspectively examine their Achilles heel on this issue and vow, for the sake of the community, that next time they will approach this challenge in a smarter and better way. That is a hallmark of good science: You make a mistake and learn from it. It’s how humanity advances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.