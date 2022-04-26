What a grand day for Watertown!
The historic groundbreaking ceremony downtown for the the town square Saturday was reflected in the weather for the day. The warm spring morning was a sign that things are heating up, for the city, for the economy, for economic development, for private-public cooperation, and for a new vision for the city. An opportunity does indeed run through our fair city, and this will put the focus right there.
Watertown owes its early founding to the power of the Rock River and its future could well be enmeshed with that same body of water, not for the ability of the current to generate electricity or drive machinery, but for the scenic beauty of that river to be a rallying point for the community and the centerpiece of a reinvigoration for the downtown and points beyond.
And before we go further, we need to pause immediately to just say hats off to the Barton and Laura Bentzin family. Watertown is so grateful to this family and the legacy they are leaving behind. Their $1 million donation to the $4.1 million park at the corner of Main and Water streets is a breathtaking moment in the history of the city. Watertown is so fortunate to have a family that was long known for its role in the grocery business, now turn around and give back so much to the citizens that continue to make this city so fortunate.
Forevermore it will be called Bentzin Family Town Square. Bravo!
The City of Watertown, the Redevelopment Authority, Fisher Barton and so many other contributed to this pinnacle moment that has been years in the making. It’s a positive sign that a city that once took its natural asset for granted is now using it as a keystone to future development.
And already it is starting to bear some fruit. The area around the town square is sprouting new life. The $10 million library renovation and expansion across the street to the west just opened to the public. To the south, plans have been announced for a $19 million mixed-use building that will include apartments and retail space. To the north and east, the Masonic Building and other structures that were recently purchased are a sign that the flame the town square lit is starting to catch fire.
Even the stores across the street are being renovated and the bank across the street has announced plans for rejuvenation.
Before it is done, the new park will have a performance stage, a splash pad, attractive directional signs, a dock for kayaks and other small crafts, a place for food trucks to serve hungry visitors and so much more. It will be the first real effort to connect the hustle and bustle of the city to the environmental jewel that is the Rock River.
In Wisconsin, we wait a long time for the arrival of spring weather, and in Watertown we have waited a long time for signs of hope downtown. It’s taken years of visionary work, a lot of planning and a fair amount of capital, but on Saturday, for the first time in awhile, those seeds were germinating and the future of the city, now rewoven into this tremendous natural resource, was being born again with Bentzin Family Town Square.
What a grand day for Watertown. What a grand day indeed!
