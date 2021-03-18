There is a lot to complain about with the pandemic, but one of the great things about facing obstacles and challenges is that they open the door to new opportunities. It forces everyone to think differently.
We saw restaurants and bars learn to adapt by developing drive-up food pickup and delivery, venturing into areas unheard of before. Local government was forced to look at how absentee voting could be broadened and managed in a secure and efficient manner. All of us realized that things like Zoom could come in handy sometimes, despite its shortcomings.
That’s why the stories of the recent double prom event in Watertown is so interesting. A group of parents, fearful that prom might be canceled for the current senior class for the second time, started organizing its own prom.
Meantime, with the number of COVID-19 cases rising more slowly and the vaccination counts rising more rapidly, district staff had the same idea. After much work, they developed their own plan that would involve use of an outdoor tent and then move into the spacious gym for post-prom activities. By holding it in June, after the school year ended, it was less likely that, even with appropriate precautions, this event could lead to a spike in cases that might disrupt the scholastic calendar.
On parallel tracks, the parents were hard at work, too, raising funds, soliciting prizes and developing their own prom at the picturesque Milford Hills location.
Once known as the “junior prom,” this new “senior prom” had become not one, but two events. These kids who missed their main event in the depths of the pandemic last spring were going to have double the fun, a pair of proms.
It will be months before we know if the doubled up prom idea actually works, but we applaud the ingenuity and the willingness to embrace fresh ideas, the boldness to try something new and the cooperativeness that meant this did not turn into a rivalry, but a situation in which both notions could find a path to success.
We seem to live in a world that values a bright line to define everything, that there is only one right answer, only one way to do something, only one viewpoint that is right. That approach appeals to simple minds, but in reality, we can improve our world only by being willing to break out of the mold and try something different now and then. We need only look at Mother Nature to realize that diversity is woven into the fabric of all life on earth, because it makes us stronger.
In the case of Watertown, this “both and” approach as opposed to the “either or” idea means that young people, who were robbed last year of the rite of passage that prom has become, will get a makeup prom and a bonus prom.
It’s also possible that borne from this idea will be a reinvention and improvement on the old ideas of prom. This is how traditions get started. People try something different and our culture embraces it, because it is well received or beneficial in some way.
We teach a lot of lessons to kids in school, but who knew that prom, planned by different groups, each with the best interests of kids in mind, could turn this into what could be called a teaching moment. This a chance to show the seniors, as we send them on their way in life, that sometimes adversity is not only the mother of invention, but the opportunity to explore cooperation and see what new ways there are to solve problems and make the world a better place.
And that a great deal of learning takes place both in and out of the classroom.
