Watertown stands at an interesting juncture in its history as it explores what to do next with its fire station.
The city is asking for bids to do a study that will explore what a new department might look like in the future.
It’s a good idea, and one that is more than a little overdue, considering the present station attached to city hall dates back to 1964.
That was 57 years ago and just imagine all that has changed in medicine and firefighting since then.
That department is normally neat as a pin, but it is no small job to jostle all those trucks around, squeeze in that turnout gear and staff and do so much more under that roof.
Paramedics and EMS were not really even on the radar screen when the ribbon was cut on the current station. The level of training and equipment needed to just run an ambulance today is light years ahead of where it was when Lyndon Johnson was in the White House.
More importantly, a new new fire station has to not just catch up to where we are today, but be built to last into the future.
There will be some interesting concepts the study will explore, but here are a few we might suggest:
• Smaller departments in the rural areas surrounding Watertown are increasingly relying on full-time departments like the city and are likely to rely even more on the city in the future. Is that best served by one large station or a few medium-sized stations? Does the city build in room (under roof or in land to expand) to accommodate this added demand?
• What if a tornado or flood were to wipe out the current station, leaving the city short when it needs help the most? Does it make sense to have so much of the emergency staff housed under one roof, when having multiple stations and some redundancy might be pro-active planning?.•What if a train were stuck on the tracks. How much would it slow response time if trucks had to reroute to get to an overpass to get around the blockage?
• In 1964, it is likely that almost all the personnel were men. Now that women are increasingly involved, is there housing, bathing or restroom space for both sexes or similar concerns?
• If electric vehicles become the norm, even for fire trucks, is there space for charging stations, or managing both types of vehicles?
Undoubtedly this list could go on much longer.
We have not even really mentioned technological advances, which have come so far in the past couple of decades and are likely to have an even bigger impact in the future.
One idea might be to expand the present location. Another might be to build on a new site.
If that is the case, what might the city do to best use the existing facility should the department vacate it?
It’s exciting to dream about all the possibilities. And, of course, it will cost a fair sum of money to build and equip a state-of-the-art facility, but Watertown is clearly a major hub in this area for emergency services, and we can all agree that quality medical care and firefighting services are something we not only want to continue, but improve, if possible.
It’s imperative for our quality of life and to make sure Watertown remains a hub for the surrounding area.
We look forward to seeing more about the scope of the project and where this study takes Watertown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.