Congratulations to the TatesIt’s not everyday that you have a Grocer of the Year right in your neighborhood, but we are lucky enough to have that distinction.
Jeff and Cindy Tate, the owners of the Piggly Wiggly in Watertown and Waterloo, were surprised with the honor this past week when the Wisconsin Grocers Association announced his selection.
In a world seemingly dominated by large conglomerates, it’s so refreshing that a local store owner gets honored by his and her peers. And there’s another sign this is a deserved honor.
He has local dignitaries willing to join in the praise, too.
Watertown’s newly minted State Senator John Jagler was on hand for the presentation, as was Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland.
The Tates learned the ropes from Pat and Bob Fox, a couple of now retired but highly respected area grocers who also fly their flag under the Piggly Wiggly banner.
And they learned it well. Like the Fox Bros., they learned that just as important as putting the customer first was putting your employees first, because how you treat them will be a reflection of how they tend to the store patrons.
It’s a simple formula, but one so often overlooked.
The Tates have not only taken good care of their employees and the customers, but they have made giving back to the community part of their credo, too.
They kind of make it look easy, but the award makes it clear that what they have been doing is extraordinary.
We join with everyone else in recognizing a long overdue celebration of the Tates and how they continue to make Watertown and Waterloo a better place.
Storm damageOur heart goes out to the many people who suffered devastating losses in the severe weather that raked the area Thursday.
It’s breathtaking how a single spate of foul weather in a matter of minutes can destroy homes, historic barns, grand old trees and so much more that had proudly stood the test of time.
The National Weather Service did a tremendous job of alerting everyone that a horrific storm was about to tear across the Badger state from one corner to the other, and do much of its damage in the dead of night.
It does not make the tremendous amount of destruction any easier to bear, when you see how people’s belongings can be so recklessly scattered to the winds, but it’s comforting to know that there have been so far no deaths or serious injuries reported.
The ample warning and the respect with which local residents honored those alerts is a silver lining to what was otherwise a depressing scene that hit Concord especially hard, but reached back to Watertown and into other areas.
We can only hope that insurance money and funding from other sources can begin to rebuild what Mother Nature’s fury has laid ruin to.
Let’s hope the rebuilding can be a rejuvenation that can somehow make a positive out of a sight that is hard to look at right now with anything but grief.
Those folks are going through a tough time and could use support, consideration and understanding, not just now but for months to come. This is going to take time to overcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.