Next week, March 14-20, is designated as Sunshine Week, and it couldn’t come at a more important time for Wisconsin and the United States.
Sunshine Week is a national initiative spearheaded by the American Society of News Editors. founded in 2005, with a high-minded purpose to provide the media (and the general public) with tools and resources to keep government operations transparent.
In Wisconsin, the media, as well as the general public, have two powerful tools in their transparency sheds: the federal Freedom of Information Act and the Wisconsin Public Records Law.
President Lyndon Baines Johnson signed the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) into law in 1966 just as the Vietnam War was heating up. FOIA provides the media with legal muscle in order to keep the public informed about government affairs.
Perhaps the most pointed use of FOIA was its role in the Watergate scandal (something our younger readers should definitely look up online). Our older readers will remember that in order to learn all about Watergate, Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein used ground-level reporting skills, and FOIA, to learn the truth that resulted in the resignation of President Richard Nixon and criminal charges against many of his administration’s key government officials.
On a state level, Wisconsin Public Records Law provides the media (and the public) with the legal muscle in order to keep the public informed about local government affairs.
That is so when the media and the general public attend local city, county or school board meetings, they can hold elected representatives accountable.
This newspaper (and others) has skillfully used the Wisconsin Public Records Law to gain access to the inner workings of local governments that some officials didn’t want you to see.
It’s among the reasons why this newspaper has earned open records/Freedom of Information (FOI) awards.
But if the media is to remain fair, balanced and accurate, reporters (and even bloviating bloggers) must have access to the information that allows them to keep the government in check, because representative government is obligated to be open and transparent.
Let’s use the COVID-19 pandemic as an example.
Despite accusations that news media blew the threat out of proportion, most traditional media sources have provided measured and thorough coverage — complete with medical and scientific consultants.
Meanwhile, local newspapers provided extensive coverage to reporting how the virus will affect the communities they serve. .
This year, Sunshine Week runs from March 14-20 (the first day of spring), which is ironic, because for news consumers and citizens everywhere, hope springs eternal that government will always run openly and honestly.
Please join us and other media throughout Wisconsin and in the United States in observing Sunshine Week with us during the week of March 14-20.
And now that it’s spring, it’s time for you — and governments everywhere — to open up and let the Sunshine in!
— Sun-Prairie Star (abrdiged)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.