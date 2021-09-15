Wednesday’s Watertown Daily Times front page had two stories above the fold that screamed essentially the same news:
Our governmental agencies are struggling to find people.
In some ways, that is news to no one. Drive up and down Main Street or, virtually any other place there is a shop, factory or restaurant and you are going to see the same thing: Signs crying out for employees.
In the stories Wednesday, reporters Ed Zagorski and Steve Sharp documented the chilling — and potentially costly — challenges in the fire departments and the Dodge County jail.
Sharp’s story wraps up a series we have been doing about the challenges facing departments across Jefferson, Dodge and surrounding counties that are struggling to find recruits. This is a statewide issue that has serious ramifications. Everyone is doing everything in their power to prevent it, but there might come a day when a fire call comes in and there is no one or not enough personnel to put it out. It’s shocking, but if you follow the curve the way things are going, that is not inconceivable, even with mutual aid. At some point, demand on a busy day might outstrip the supply of paid or volunteer staff available to adequately fight a fire.
As the series spelled out, there are a lot of factors at work. Elevated credentials and changes in how firefighters are trained is one challenge. Another is the fact that many people don’t work in the place where there are firefighters. And in many cases, the demands of parenting on two-income families mean people just don’t have the time or ability to make time for fighting fires or practicing those skills.
And making matters worse is that the generation that is now coming of age, and following on the heels of the millennials, is far smaller than its predecessor. There simply are fewer people in the work force.
And the pandemic, as it always does, has only made everything worse. It’s forced a lot of people to rethink their lives and the government aid has also helped people realize how much a little extra money can transform their lifestyle. It is led to what has been called the Great Resignation. People are just quitting in record numbers where they work.
Another factor is that people don’t have the same desire to perform public service. As Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld explained in Sharp’s story, in the years following 9/11, firefighters — and other public service jobs — were in the limelight. People wanted to do their part to help others and make the world a better place. Resumes flooded the fire station and places like it
But now firefighting’s stature has, for no good reason, really, waned. The same has happened with law enforcement. As just about any area police chief can tell you, last summer’s protests and riots and chants for defunding police, coupled with some highly publicized appalling behavior by a few bad cops — has made law enforcement positions harder and harder to fill.
Dodge County’s shortage of 14 jailers is yet another sign of a difficult if unglamorous job that is getting harder to find people to fill.
Teaching and other public service jobs are in the same boat. They are no longer as esteemed as they once were.
So what needs to happen? There are no easy answers, but here are some suggestions. Politicians needs to stop bashing public employees; it’s driving up the cost of replacing them. Governments need to be pro-active and innovative in touting the joys, rewards and benefits of a life in public service; that means ads, testimonials and social media campaigns. And we might have to pay public employees more to keep pace with the increases already happening in the private sector.
The new frontier for government and for the private sector is looking for ways to attract and retain good employees, people who care about what they do and take their job because they care deeply about making the community where they live a better place to work.
The failure to figure out this problem means that lives and public safety might be at stake. There is little else that is more imperative to protect in government than that. It’s past time to get busy and make this the No. 1 priority for the public sector.
