There were some encouraging and troublesome developments that emerged in the Watertown area following the election Tuesday. Sometimes it’s what is between the lines that makes for the more compelling story.
In Watertown, Mayor Emily McFarland won a resounding re-election. By taking almost 70% of the vote, it’s clear that voters are behind her and think she did a solid job as mayor during her first term. Her education in public administration has been put to good use, and she has proven to be a dedicated, hard working and forward-thinking public official.
She led the city during some challenging times, with no playbook in place, using her guile and wisdom to navigate through the pandemic, and now through the great resignation, which might be even more problematic in some ways than the coronavirus. She certainly did not do everything right, but overall we think history will show that she held a sure and steady hand on the tiller of city business.
Nevertheless, it cannot go without mention, that anytime more than 30% of the votes case are write-ins, that is a sign of trouble.
Former alderman Brad Blanke was late getting into the game, and did not launch his candidacy until there was about a month to go before voters headed to the polls. Yet, he still managed to convince a large minority of voters to go to the extra trouble of writing in a name on the ballot. That is not easy.
McFarland would do well to take the measure of this discontent and try to shore up that weakness. In normal times, you could look at 70% of the vote and call it a mandate, but the nature of this stunning spike means she needs to at least look at how to improve perceptions and possibly tune into a constituency that is, at best not in synch with her vision or, at worst, feeling she is not taking the city in the right direction.
Blanke on the other hand would have been wiser to jump into the race sooner, but we applaud his courage in challenging several decisions McFarland and/or the council made and suggesting the city needs to do a better job in the future of meeting the needs and desires of constituents.
The good news in all this is this is kind of a win-win. The city has shown it has at least two people who are solid candidates. That is not the case in other places
For Jefferson County Board, there are two seats nobody ran for and that need to be filled by appointment. In Waterloo, one seat on the common council will be filled by a candidate who earned just four write-in votes. And this issue is happening across the state and the nation.
These are troubling signs. It’s certainly another symptom of the great resignation and the waning trend toward civic and community involvement everywhere in America. Public service is a noble calling, and it is unfortunate that too many people have taken to bashing it recently. We need good people to run our communities and do it in a smart and thrifty way. And it’s going to be harder and harder to find them, if we make them the object of ridicule and discontent.
That’s why we are lucky that we have someone as competent as McFarland and someone like Blanke, whom we hope broadens his foray back into public service. Watertown is going to need good people like both of them in the future, because there are a lot of challenges on the horizon.
Finding affordable housing and child care, recruiting talented people, revitalizing the commercial sector, attracting and retaining industrial jobs, and giving more attention to our infrastructure are some of the challenges that are already bearing down on us, and there are many more that are about to emerge.
Let’s hope that there are more public servants like McFarland and Blanke — and so many others that were on the ballot Tuesday across the area — that have the courage and accountability to step and make our community even better. Watertown needs more of the best and the brightest to lead the way.
