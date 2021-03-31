Now the hard part begins, where being part of the community really matters.
The State of Wisconsin has won almost universal praise for how it has rolled out the efforts to efficiently vaccinate the general populace. We’re knocking on the door to almost having a quarter of the state population being fully immunized against COVID-19.
On Monday, the biggest round of all lies ahead. Everyone age 16 and older is now eligible to get the shot. It’s clearly the lion’s share of the remaining candidates. It’s a race against time.
As the number of cases and deaths appears to be rebounding and the success of the vaccination has people letting their guards down — compounded by the recent overturning of the governor’s mask mandate by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday — there’s a strong likelihood another wave is rising again in Wisconsin, and frankly in many other state, too.
It’s imperative that we get to herd immunity as quickly as we can. In order to do that, we need to have at least triple the amount of vaccines and immunity than we already have, and we have the hardest people to convince next on the radar.
In addition to those who are just blindly opposed to vaccinations, there are others who are nervous about the shot and how it might affect their health. In addition, many people on the list are young adults, whose naïve sense of immortality often leads them to do reckless things, such as participating in super spreader events and not taking other precautions, such as distancing and masking.
It is this age group where transmission of the COVID-19 has typically spread the fastest. Because the known health damage caused by COVID-19 is typically milder in this age group, that has also contributed to this scofflaw attitude. We could not convince them to be safe. How do we coax them to get the vaccine?
And then there is another group, the homebound and people who are homeless and off the grid who are harder to track down and convince to get the free shots. Plus there are other groups for who full testing and vaccine approval has not been granted, such as children under age 16 and pregnant mothers. We might not be able to vaccinate them at all, which makes it statistically that much hard to hit her immunity.
And this says nothing about the wild card of allowing international travel to and from the United States.
What is going to be hard is that health departments are typically great at marshaling logistical resources to create efficient and effective shot-giving clinics. That is what they do and do admirably well. It has been impressive to see.
But marketing is not their strong suit.
We are going to need a savvy public relations campaign to reach the wary, the invisible and the indifferent to come in, roll up their sleeves and help finish the job. That is no small order and a much different skill set than medical professionals are used to deploying.
Herd immunity only works if we get enough people to become immune so that the virus literally has no place to go.
Without a host to hijack, it’s demise becomes inevitable, or, at least, the virus becomes, irrelevant and impotent.
Each of these groups is going to require different tactics to get them on board. What motivates a homebound person is going to be different than what spurs on someone nervous about the side-effects. How do we encourage people to do the right thing for themselves and their neighbor, and do it fast, before the coronavirus wins another round, and perhaps these more virulent variants get a greater foothold. We have to be vigilant and we have to be aggressive.
Years ago, the government employed a skinny caricature with red, white and blue clothing to get the job done: “Uncle Sam Needs You” to encourage men (and women) to join the war effort. What do we need now Uncle Bucky? Or maybe “Neighbor Sam or (Neighbor Sami) needs you”?
We live in a world where the archetype of rugged individualist is perched on a high pedestal, but what we need right now is for the community to come together and do whatever is necessary to encourage others and seek out the marginalized to get them to roll up their sleeves to get the job done.
We are getting so close. Don’t let your guard down. Keep wearing the masks, keep distancing, and, most of all, get your shots. We can only get back to normal and beat this virus into submission if we are smart and community minded. If we do that, all of this craziness will be in the rearview mirror and something just to tell our grandchildren about.
Don’t stop now! We’re almost there, but the hardest leg lies ahead in this marathon.
