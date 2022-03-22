Although there are still numerous questions that remain to be answered, we need to say that it is amazing that through modern technology the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, the Dodge County Medical Examiner and others are alleging that they have managed to solve the 13-year-old case of Baby Theresa.
News broke late last week that an announcement was imminent on the cold case that had frustrated and baffled authorities since someone cutting wood in Theresa in 2009 happened across a plastic bag filled with the corpse of a newborn child that had been deposited only days earlier.
Authorities aren’t saying how just yet, but they got a break in the case that led them to file charges Friday for concealing the death of a child against a 45-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was the mother of the infant.
Of course, these are charges and will have to wait for this case to be tried in court, but the criminal complaint indicates that DNA evidence ties the mother to the baby and evidence found at the scene of the crime, and the mother later admitted that the child was hers.
First of all, hats off to the detectives and other authorities in this for their patience and tenacity. The death of any child, especially one under so many suspicious circumstances, deserves relentless investigation. And it is clear that detectives and other authorities were careful in how they proceeded to crack the case.
Hats off to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel, District Attorney Kurt Klomberg and their respective teams. This was amazing work and the kind of story they make movies about. Their perseverance and doggedness should be a model for other departments to exemplify. We are fortune to have their great investigative prowess on the side of law and order.
It’s not clear yet whether there will be a trial in this case, but many of us who have looked at the filings so far are filled with questions that we hope can be answered, perhaps in open court.
Among the list of questions:
- Authorities were able to locate the mother and have her agree to take the DNA test, but what led them to her in the first place? Did she or a family member consent to a DNA test for some other reason and that narrowed the search to only a handful of suspects with similar genes? Was there a tipster involved?
- What happened on the night of the baby’s death? All we have is the mother’s statement and autopsy evidence. And that opens the door to more questions. How could the mother not know she was pregnant? Was the baby alive at the time of birth? Could it have been saved if the mother had adequate medical care at hand at the time? Why did she give birth in a tub? What happened during the 15 minutes when she said she blacked out? Why did she not come forward earlier?
We hope there will be an opportunity when some of the great mysteries that surround this case can be answered. But we are fortunate that the what appears to be the biggest mystery of all has been allegedly resolved.
We can only wonder what might have happened had the newborn survived. For now, however, all we can do is look for a message that law enforcement is not going to rest until it finds answers in cases like this — something we hope will spread the word to others out there who might considered a similar act in the future.
