We take a lot for granted in America.
Near the top of that long list is how so many people made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedoms, to ensure the strength of the United States and to protect the ideals of democracy.
There were a lot of wartime sacrifices over our nation’s history, but the supreme sacrifice — to give your life for your country — is the ultimate measure and one that millions have laid down since the birth of our nation.
On Monday, Memorial Day, a small band of veterans and others in Watertown — and other locations throughout the area — will be honoring the dead who did just that. They are fulfilling the sacred promise to never forget that sacrifice.
Many of the people participating in parades and other ceremonies will have stories to share about how close they came to losing their own lives, or how someone close to them never made it back. In times of war, and sometimes even in times of peace, death is everywhere. It can come knocking at any time, and there is no going back. And everyone who chooses life in the armed services knows what is at stake. Unfortunately, not everyone lives to tell about it.
And that is precisely the point. This is why we have Memorial Day. If we do not remember and honor the supreme sacrifice, to salute those who gave it all to their country, that sacrifice is diminished. We remember, because it should be unthinkable that this supreme dedication to our nation is ever forgotten.
We have become, to a great extent, a nation of spectators. Someone else does something and we just watch. Sadly, on Memorial Day, there are not only fewer and fewer carrying out the ceremonies, but fewer and fewer who are paying attention.
This is why it is imperative that all people do their part. For starters, fly the flag on Memorial Day. It’s the smallest of gestures, but it is a start.
Better yet, go visit a cemetery and say a small prayer, even if it is for someone you do not know, at some of those marked veterans’ graves, in gratitude for what they gave up.
Take it up a notch higher and actually go watch the ceremonies, view the parade and listen to the speeches. Your presence is worth something at these observances. It tells the people running theses events, the community, and, honestly, the rest of the world, that we are right behind the fallen, that we support them and their families, and that we have followed through on our promise to never forget.
There are a lot of other ways to get more deeply involved, but any of these start with a personal promise to yourself that you will make a difference. We spend a lot of time telling other people how they should act, but it always has to start with ourselves. Are we living by our words?
The “Star Spangled Banner” ends with these words:
”O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave
O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
You never see it written like a question, but it is; it’s really a test for all of us. As we sing that song, we should all be asking ourselves that deep questions about the land that we love. Does the American flag still wave over the land of the free and the home of the brave?
The answer, thanks in no small part to the sacrifices our veterans have made, is a definitive yes. Yes, it does.
And that is one of the reasons we have to make sure that we as Americans never forget what got us here.
