As we kick off the last month of the year, it’s a time that many of us are filled with self-reflection.
Another year has gone by and what have you accomplished? The calendar is about to roll over to 2022 in a few weeks and some of us look at ourselves in the mirror and think what kind of difference have we made?
We’re not talking about the honey-do list, career milestones or remodeling the kitchen. We’re talking about how have you lived your life to the fullest? How have you made the world a better place.
Christmastime also offers a time of introspection and self-assessment. We go to the store to buy gifts, but what have we given of ourselves? How have we helped our neighbors, the community or those who are less fortunate?
In Wednesday’s Watertown Daily Times, we had a story about one man, Lyle Wuestenberg, who was locally saluted for his national recognition for what he has done close to home. And it’s hard not to stand in awe of how much he has given back.
He has given his time, talent and treasurer to so many local causes, charities and needs that we could fill the rest of this editorial with a list and say nothing more. It’s truly impressive and Wuestenberg deserves the accolades presented to him by Johnson Creek and a host of other organizations.
And the best thing about these kudos is that he did not do it for himself, but he had a sense of mission, of duty to the community around him. He knows what so many people know, that it is better to give than receive. But you give not for your own benefit or for any limelight, but to humbly extend a hand to causes great and small in the hopes that you can help those around you.
Is there a greater gift than that?
Certainly there is personal reward in knowing that you are assisting organizations that need that assistance, but Wuestenberg and most others who are generous don’t do it for themselves, but out of the knowledge that to whom much is given, much is expected.
They know that, just like at Christmastime, it is the joy of giving that is far more fulfilling. And Wuestenberg has given back in another way, too.
He has provided an inspiration to all of us. Each one of us needs to ask whether we live our lives for our own gratification or in service to others. When we lay our heads on the pillow at night, do we do so in the full knowledge that we have done all we can to love our neighbor as much as we have loved ourselves?
It would be easy to be overwhelmed by Wuestenberg’s list of how many events, organizations and causes he has given to over the years. But that is not the point. If you take away just one thought from his story, let it be motivation — that each of us makes a sincere resolution to do more to help people around us. Start with one thing, however small, and then build up from there.
The human mind is perhaps the hardest thing in the world to change, but if you start with the human heart, that is where real change can begin and compassion can guide the way.
So thank you, Lyle Wuestenberg not only for what you have done, but for being the guiding light for all of us. Each one of us, truth be told, has the capacity to reach beyond our personal needs and to come to the aid of others. Thank you for showing us the way at a time of year when we all are looking for ways to recalibrate our personal compasses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.