Tomorrow is Veterans Day and a perfect time to take stock in what members of the military have done for America.
In today’s edition, our reporters have, as they do annually at this time, profiled but a few of the many, many people telling their stories and how their time in the armed services changed their lives. There are countless others who have done the same.
It’s important that we share these stories because what these individuals have done needs to be shared. We need to understand what they went through. It not only helps us be cognizant of their contributions, but can be instructive to young people who might be considering a career in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard.
Since it inception as Armistice Day, when the peace treaty for World War I took effect, what is now called Veterans Days salutes not only fallen service people, but those who survived. Some made the ultimate sacrifice. Some made other sacrifices. But they all did it in service to their country.
Not all of these men and women did something heroic. Not all of them did something glorious. But all of them did something that needs to be honored, respected and recognized — and that is giving back to the country that gave them so much.
We owe them all a debt of gratitude, because we all take for granted what these people have done. In fact, it’s hard to even stretch our minds enough to imagine a world in which the impact of veterans was not felt. What if they were not there to defend us? What if they were not there to protect our values and stand up against oppressive forces abroad, and sometimes at home?
So what can you do to recognize this contribution? There are a lot of ways.
1. First, if you see someone who was in the military, take the time to simply thank them for their service. Shake a hand and offer that simple greeting. That elementary gesture is often enough to conjure the latent pride that often gets tarnished by distractions of today’s society.
2. Attend the services Thursday at Turner Hall in Watertown at 11 a.m. It tells veterans of the community not only that what they did matters, but that you and others cared enough to take the time to recognize the contribution. It’s called an observance for a reason, because all you need to do is watch and listen, to understand what it is all about, and what it means to people who served.
3. Fly the flag. Even the most introverted person can take this step. Just make a statement. Fly the flag and tell military personnel past and present, that you stand with them and support them. It’s powerful, but effective.
4. Support the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, AMVETS and other veteran organizations. These groups are there to provide camaraderie, support and visibility to veterans and veterans groups. Many people find benefits in these groups, and they also help to keep veterans’ needs top of mind.
5. Look for ways to support veteran-run buisinesses or veteran rights. It’s just another way to help our brothers and sisters in arms. Out of thanks for what they have done, we will say thank you now. Not everyone came out whole after their military service. It changes the lives of most everyone who served, but for some that change meant mental and physical disability that might last a lifetime. Show them that you appreciate what they did, and acknowledge that even your small contribution can make a bold statement that will not soon be forgotten.
6. Say a prayer. There is not one of us who cannot use the help that prayer provides. Include veterans in your prayers and ask for help from above.
7. Find your own way. Maybe its helping honor flights. Maybe it’s writing a letter. Maybe it’s bridging a gap that is long overdue for healing. But don’t sit around idle. Step up and look for positive ways to make a difference. It’s just what military personnel did for you.
So Veterans Days is just one day of 365 each year. It seems like so little time to give our attention to such an important contribution. All the more reason to make the best of it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.