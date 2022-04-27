They say you can’t fight city hall, but what if you are city hall and you are fighting Madison?
Watertown did just that, and, surprisingly, Madison — specifically the state Department of Transportation — actually listened!
When inspectors found the north sidewalk adjacent to the Cole Bridge that allows Main Street to span the Rock River downtown was so deteriorated that it had to be shut down, city officials, led by Mayor Emily McFarland wasted no time to rally for the cause.
To reiterate, the vehicle-bearing bridge and the sidewalk on the south side are all in good condition, and had been expected to last until their scheduled replacement in 2026. But a recent inspection of the separate but adjacent bridge on the side of the street adjacent to the old Masonic Temple is where the trouble was found. An immediate closure was ordered.
Think about that. How precarious must that part of the bridge have been, that it was dangerous for pedestrian traffic? That is not that much weight. We’re glad that inspectors were on their toes. Who knows what disaster might have been looming.
City officials also acted quickly to put up makeshift barricades. With little notice, they did not have much time to plan for barriers that would stand up to a windy Wisconsin spring in the river’s wind tunnel. (But remember, the barriers can’t be too substantial, because extra weight would only make the situation even more precarious.)
So here is this bridge with a metaphoric cloud hanging over it, adjacent to this great blossoming showpiece, the Bentzin Family Town Square, that was sending all the wrong messages at this highly visible location.
But the bigger factor was about the economics and the wise use of taxpayers dollars. It was going to be expensive to make short-term repairs to a bridge, considerably over $100,000, and for a repair that everyone knows was going to be torn out in less than four years. The repairs could not be overlooked, certainly, but that was not looking like a sensible way to manage the infrastructure.
McFarland was not bashful about seizing the opportunity. And newly minted State Senator John Jagler of Watertown was eager to jump in and help, ahem, bridge the gap. And there were others involved, too.
But McFarland is as savvy as she is tenacious, and she fought hard for accelerating this, to speed this project up and make sure taxpayers’ money was well spent.
And the DOT listened and was convinced! It not only moved the project up to 2025, but contracted with an engineering consultant in order to possibly hasten this project further, and get it done in 2024, if everything falls into place. We don’t know what you know about engineers or about bureaucracy, but this kind of change just doesn’t happen everyday. This was as close to a home run as you can get if you are Watertown.
Remember that bridges themselves are expensive, so much so that state or even federal funding is usually required to get this work done. It’s going to cost millions for the rebuilding of the Cole Bridge alone, but the city was able to get additional funding to strengthen the Cady Street bridge in the meantime, so it can handle the added weight and volume when vehicles are rerouted once the Cole Bridge is under construction. The DOT will also fund more significant barriers on the pedestrian bridge until the entire span is replaced. Now that home run we mentioned is starting to look like a grand slam.
Watertown says thank you to the mayor, Jagler and DOT officials who performed like we expect Wisconsin public servants to perform — to move fast and act prudently when public safety is at stake, and frugal spending of tax dollars are on the table. This state has a history of good government, and when you see this kind of response it restores your faith that this laudable ethos is still alive and well both in the Badger state and right here at home.
In Watertown, an opportunity runs through it, but the real source of pride is the people who make sure to make the best of that opportunity.
