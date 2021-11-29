Editorial: Watertown has sound budget for infrastructure

Watertown’s common council and Mayor Emily McFarland have been engaged in interesting discussions about the city and its infrastructure needs. It’s not the kind of talk that generates splashy headlines, but it’s important nonetheless.
You could argue that, after public safety, municipal government does nothing more important than infrastructure, the lion’s share of which is for roads.
It’s often been said that government is chronically underfunded. But the flip side of that same discussion is that government is chronically over demanded. That is, there is never a shortage of people, groups and needs crying out for local government to do more to remedy. But just like your family budget, government has limits and local spending caps are in place to rein in excesses.
If necessity is the mother of invention, it could be argued that spending caps are the mother of sound budgeting. They force local government to make sometimes hard decisions about every penny they have. They can’t just say they will charge taxpayers more, because it’s easier than making those tough spending calls. (We could argue whether the level of the caps and how they are calculated is fair, but that is a discussion for another day.)
So the prevailing buzz in Watertown is that its roads are in terrible shape. Is that true? And how do you fix that, if it is so, given the limits on local spending then abundance of demands on the city purse. But it’s also true that, in small towns in particular, that a rumor takes on the mantle of fact if it gets repeated enough. It’s human nature, for better or for worse.
It’s not uncommon for department heads in any community to ask for more, because if you don’t ask, you won’t get your share or more. And roads only last so long. You can patch and seal them up to a point and then they need to be replaced. And all of it costs money.
No long ago, the Republican Party in Wisconsin had hitched its wagon to the road-building lobby. Under the banner of improving infrastructure, road-building contractors were always advocating for building newer and better road. But that relationship disintegrated because the demand for new roads is insatiable and the ability to pay for them is not. The GOP opted for all good things in moderation.
(We would argue that this $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that people have been clamoring for for years and which finally passed Congress will ultimately be more beneficial to other states that Wisconsin. As often happens with federal spending, Wisconsin does a good job of maintaining its infrastructure and doesn’t gamble that the federal government will bail it out for its poor budgeting.)
So that brings us back to Watertown. There has been a lot of struggle behind the scenes over what to spend on roads and equipment to maintain them. That has fallen in the lap of City of Watertown engineer Jaynellen Holloway who recently added the considerable duties of public works director to her domain. But, it is all about balance and good planning.
Amidst this internal consternation about whether Watertown is doing enough to maintain its roads, comes the question of how do you judge that? How many of you have ever been to a city where you exclaimed about how wonderful the infrastructure is? Chances are you never did that, but you might have complained about potholes and other signs of decay. In Watertown, sure streets could be better, but they are not that bad.
In well managed cities, every road is examined and scored based on pavement condition and longevity and, armed with that information, city officials perform triage, ranking the roads that are most in need of attention. Armed with this information, and balancing that with other city needs and with budget restrictions, officials can determine what roads need the most attention and spend on those first.
We’re not here to say the city infrastructure spending is perfect, but we think the gnashing of teeth about the spending on roads is more about perception and posturing than reality. It appears the city has succeeded in bringing road spending in line, given all the factors city officials have to consider.
The 2022 budget calls $1.19 million for reconstruction and resurfacing of streets with $150,000 budgeted for seal coating. That is a significant chunk of spending. It’s hard to argue that Watertown is abandoning its infrastructure.
But running local government is like navigating a river. Every year there is a new budget and new challenges and you do the best you can. And it appears that city officials have done a reasonable job of rebalancing the budget to make sure infrastructure spending is sound, while not giving into alarmists.
