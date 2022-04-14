It’s Easter and for most Christians this should be the most joyous time of the year.
As the early church was forming many centuries ago, a big reason that Easter was placed on the calendar in spring is because it was a season when God was restarting everything for the year in the northern hemisphere. It was a symbol of rebirth, of a renaissance, of renewal.
After a bleak winter, spring offered a much-needed sign of hope, an opportunity to put past transgressions behind and recommit to a new life ahead.
Christ’s death on the cross on Good Friday was intended to be a message that God so loved the world and was so committed to supporting humanity that he was sacrifice his most prized possession as a perfect sacrifice for the purpose.
It was a sign that through faith all sins are forgivable, and that no matter what the situation, there is always hope.
Christians believe Jesus’ death was an opening of the door to everlasting life, toward a new eternity of paradise. His miraculous emerging from the tomb was a sign to everyone that even death, as the world had always known it, cannot overpower God, and that promise lives on with Jesus’ resurrection.
Sometimes in the world two millennia removed from this momentous event, it’s easy to get distracted by the noise of modern life, by the shiny objects that seem to surround us all, and pull us off course.
And that is the beauty of Easter (and Lent that precedes it); it demands that we focus on this self-renewal, this recalibrating of our souls so that we get back on course, and try again to lead a life that is more in keeping with what Jesus prescribed for his followers.
It’s a time when all come to realize that even though our hopes and dreams and even our actions fall short, there is time, an opportunity to not only do better, but to lay the foundation for the eternal life that the miracle of Easter portends.
That is, that if we put our objective and our hearts, minds and actions into focusing on what will guarantee us eternal life, including loving God and one another, we can always find hope and joy not just at Easter, but all year long.
And this is why Easter is the most important time of the year for Christians everywhere, in Watertown and around the world. Hope is always something we could use more of, and that is what Easter is all about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.