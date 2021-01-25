What a mess!
We slogged though the worst year anyone could remember, stunned by the health and financial devastation it wreaked, and the political fallout that came with it, during the COVID-19 pandemic. And all through it all, we were buoyed by the hope that we could somehow manage to get through it until the vaccine arrived.
And then, as the year drew to a close, our spirits were uplifted by word that a vaccine was effective and it was approved. We heard great promises of how the government and private business was gearing up like it was World War II and we were going to bring this coronavirus to its knees, thanks to our scientific and logistical knowhow.
And then we got slapped in the fact by the reality again in 2021 when we found out that the vaccine was not only largely AWOL, but nobody could come to any agreement on how to disburse it.
The phone would ring at the Daily Times office with people asking how to signup up for the vaccine and nobody in the area seemed to know the answer when our reporters called.
Worse yet, there were random reports of people getting the vaccine who were not in the target areas to get it, and scattered reports that hundreds of thousands of doses were sitting around and not being administered. It was like a page out of Soviet Russia, when it was more important who you knew. It was an embarrassing moment for everyone.
But things are starting to change. It’s perhaps a bit too early to say that it’s all going to be better, but the mismanagement of this issue from the federal level right on down appears to be diminishing in our rearview mirror.
Monday’s Daily Times brought news of a refreshing turnaround. Local officials (thankfully!) scrambled and overcame a lot of obstacles higher up the food chain and they have assembled some plans that are just now taking shape.
In Jefferson County, a clinic dispensed 851 doses. In the City of Watertown, they have come forward with a plan for how the vaccinations will be scheduled and how the jabbing itself will commence. Good government was back! You only miss it when you don’t have it!
None of us has ever lived through a pandemic like this. Using RNA technology, scientists were able to create a new kind of vaccine and give it a thorough testing, and get it assembled in mass quantitates so that we can administer it to millions of Americans (and ultimately the world). This is hard! There is no roadmap for this, on this scale. We scraped our knees after stumbling, but we’re back up and running again. We cannot give up!
It’s too early to say that we are out of the woods on this, but it is refreshing to see that government officials have not only developed a plan, but have come forward with it and are sharing it with the public. Nothing is more frustrating than to have local government officials saying the signup page for the vaccine, which is going to those 65 and older, was “only posted on our Facebook page,” precisely the last place this age group would ever look.
But with each mistake, we learn, and we get better. If our new president and Congress can launch a plan to get government and industry to live up to the promise of getting out this vaccine safely and efficiently, who knows, maybe we could possibly see that elusive herd immunity here by Labor Day. Once this engine gets a head of steam, look out. It will be hard to stop.
Wouldn’t that be a shot in the arm for all of us!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.