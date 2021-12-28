What is the Christmas spirit all about?
It’s one of the best silver linings about giving that it is far more rewarding and fulfilling to give a gift than it is to receive.
Christmas is the time for giving and you have to look no further than the Elk’s Club in Watertown if you want to see how that works.
For 33 years, members of the club and volunteers who are helping out have devoted one of the most sacred days of the year for the benefit of the community.
On Christmas Day, the club and its volunteers make a complete ham and turkey dinner available to the needy, the elderly and shut-ins, so that on this day of all days nobody goes without a meal.
As many as 700 meals are prepared and delivered in a bit of logistical magic that is hard to underestimate.
Most people have a hard enough time planning a family gathering for the holidays, much less feeding a small army and getting those meals to those who need it most.
How many of us go though the motions on Christmas Day, doing the same thing we always do, and how many of us wrap up the holiday with an empty feeling and wondering what the season is all about?
Christmas is the time for the greatest gift of all, and the act of exchanging gifts is a manifestation, or sincere reflection of that gift that we try to replicate by doing likewise and giving gifts to others to show them that they are loved, even though we might not even know them.
Imagine the work that it takes to prepare the food, package the food, serve and deliver the food and clean up afterward — and most of the work is done on Christmas Day, one of the most difficult days of the year to find the time to do anything, much less spend it on charity work.
But that is exactly the point.
The Elks Club has given away 12,000 meals or more over the years and they do it on the hardest day of all to get it done. They step up up when the need is at its greatest.
Watertown is truly blessed to have a club and associated volunteers who truly value giving of themselves, of helping their neighbors, and extending the true spirit of Christmas.
We often talk about what makes a community great.
Yes, great edifices, great festivals, great history and great shopping are feathers in Watertown’s hat, but we assert that it is the Watertown spirit that is the secret treasure that this community humbly keeps under its hat.
And that meal is a symbol of a greater inner goodness that much of the world has seemingly forgotten, but it is represented year in and year out right here in Watertown.
So mark it on your calendar for 2022, that you will join the Elks, in doing something that is truly unique for a community of 24,000 people.
It’s almost a certainty that when you get done doing your part, and help provide a hot meal on Christmas Day to someone in need that you are going to walk away with something even more important than you gave them; it is so abundantly true that it is more beautiful to give than you ever imagined.
